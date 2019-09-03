Jane Dodds and Beatrice Wishart take their seats in Westminster and Holyrood

Amidst today’s drama, let’s not forget that Jane Dodds, our new MP for Brecon and Radnorshire and Beatrice Wishart, our new MSP for Shetland, take their seats today.

So not only are the Government content to shut down Parliament, they are now thinking of calling an election to silence MPs and enable a #NoDealBrexit. These attempts to override MPs won’t succeed, we will continue the fight to take #NoDeal off the table. https://t.co/Xo4hEv70zk — Jane Dodds AS/MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) September 2, 2019

I'm absolutely delighted to have been elected as the new MSP for Shetland. I am extremely proud of the positive campaign we have run. Thank you to the voters who put their faith in me. https://t.co/71UFNf5QMS — Beatrice Wishart (@BeatriceWishart) August 30, 2019

Good luck to both of them. We’ll be updating this post with details of their first days in their respective Parliaments.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings