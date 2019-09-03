Caron Lindsay

Jane Dodds and Beatrice Wishart take their seats in Westminster and Holyrood

By | Tue 3rd September 2019 - 10:25 am

Amidst today’s drama, let’s not forget that Jane Dodds, our new MP for Brecon and Radnorshire and Beatrice Wishart, our new MSP for Shetland, take their seats today.

 

Good luck to both of them. We’ll be updating this post with details of their first days in their respective Parliaments.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

