Paul Walter

LDV at Sheffield Hallam on this important day

By | Tue 3rd September 2019 - 12:11 pm

I seem to have a habit of arriving in places on milestone days. I arrived in Llandrindod Wells on the day the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election writ was moved. Today I have arrived in Sheffield Hallam on the day the MP is expected to resign (2:30pm is the crucial moment).

I’m here for two days of delivery in this handsome constituency. The HQ (above) is in a fine old house with plenty of room. As well as paying my respects to the by-election legend which is Erlend Watson, I was able to chat with Miranda Roberts and our PPC herself, Laura Gordon. Laura was kind enough to provide the exciting demonstration below.

Please come along and help in Sheffield Hallam as soon as possible. The details of how you can help are here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

