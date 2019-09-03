All aboard the rollercoaster

A Prime Minister with no mandate intends to shut down Parliament to pursue a reckless agenda which could lead to food and medicine shortages. He threatens to end the careers of anyone on his side who defies him.

No, not the plot of some fanciful work of fiction I read on holiday. Quite possibly the plot of a film in a few years time.

There is a surreal feeling about what’s happening at the moment. A colleague of mine commented when we heard that Conservative MPs were being summoned to the garden of Downing Street that some of the rebels may not be allowed to leave.

An emergency debate today will lead to a Bill being introduced by the opposition tomorrow. That bill will compel the PM to ask for an extension to Article 50 to the end of January. If the European Council ask for it to be to a different date, MPs will have the chance to accept or reject that date.

Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats, have been heavily involved in planning over the Summer. Our aim is ultimately to stop Brexit by means of a People’s Vote. That is something that was supported by 280 MPs the last time it was debated.

Boris Johnson knows that there is a good chance that this legislation will pass. It was pretty extraordinary to see Michael Gove refuse to confirm that the Government would abide by this new law.

Last night’s ultimatum, when he threw a general election into the mix, looks like it may not succeed. The only way an election can be called is if Labour votes for it and it looks from what their people are saying that they will resist that, at least in the short term. My worry is that an election called for 14th could be delayed to 31st once Parliament is dissolved, when it’s too late to do anything to avert no deal, by a Prime Minister who is not exactly known for keeping his word.

This is a hugely anxious time for anyone with a liberal mindset. A government taking an increasingly authoritarian, anti-democratic course needs to be stopped. Every vote is going to shred our nerves and send our blood pressure through the roof. A longer term objective surely has to be to end the 15 minutes of drama that goes along with every Commons vote. Pressing a button would end that agony.

As far as an election is concerned, I don’t actually agree with Tony Blair that it would necessarily result in a Conservative majority. His win in 1997 came from a place of people voting to get rid of the Tories in their area. The SNP in Scotland in 2015 and Justin Trudeau in Canada showed that first past the post can bring about a tidal wave for a party that captures the mood of the nation. Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats, with a strong message on stopping Brexit and standing up for this country’s liberal values could do the same thing. When the alternatives are so extreme, a young, competent, confident, engaging woman could save our nation from disaster. And if anyone can do it, it’s Jo Swinson.

In every interview she does, her determination, confidence and ambition for party and country come through. If there is an election we will be looking for seats in the hundreds, not tens. There needs to be a lot of Lib Dem MPs to actually stop Brexit. I’m more than up for doing everything I can to bring that about.

Strap yourself in – the drama intensifies from now on in and it’s going to be quite a ride.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings