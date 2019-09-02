2 September 2019 – today’s (other) press releases

Leaked doc shows Govt has no answer to the Irish border question

Responding to the leaked civil service document showing the Government’s failure to come up with a viable alternative to the backstop, Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit secretary Tom Brake said:

As we continue to get closer to October 31st, with Boris Johnson attempting to shutdown our democracy, this leaked document rings alarm bells. It proves the Government has no deliverable solution to the Irish border, let alone being able to find one within the next few weeks. The fact that in this document there is not a single option that can be put forward to the EU as a viable alternative to the backstop, and that Number 10 do not want to release these findings as they know Boris Johnson’s bluff will be revealed, simply shows why MPs must come together to stop a no-deal. By threatening a no-deal Brexit and attempting to scrap the backstop, Boris Johnson is turning his back on the people of Northern Ireland and the Republic. We cannot allow the Tories to trample on the Good Friday Agreement as they allow a hard border to be reinstated. The Liberal Democrats will continue to do all we can to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The stakes are too high for inaction.

Public deserve better than a watered-down dodgy dossier

The Liberal Democrats have written to Sir Mark Sedwill, the Cabinet Secretary, to demand clarity over whether the Operation Yellowhammer document would be a “watered-down dodgy dossier that has reportedly been drafted to suit political agendas”.

According to reports in The Sunday Times, sources familiar with the document describe the version being prepared for release to the public as “soft soap” and “neutralised”.

The Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary, Tom Brake MP, has requested confirmation that any ministerial demand that civil servants ‘adapt the truth’ would be against the ministerial code.

Mr Brake has also asked that civil servants asked to draft this document be protected and brought before Parliament to give evidence.

Writing in his letter, Mr Brake said: