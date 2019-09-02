Lib Dems sign cross-party Bill to stop no-deal

Today Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake has signed the cross-party Bill which, if passed, will force Boris Johnson to request a 3 month extension if Parliament has either not agreed a deal or agreed to no-deal by October 19th.
Following this, Tom Brake said:
This Bill provides the means to rule out a catastrophic no-deal Brexit. If passed, it will ensure that Boris Johnson has to seek an extension so that he cannot drag the country off the cliff edge.
The Liberal Democrats have been working with others to ensure that this Tory-created mess does not lead to us falling out of the EU without a deal on October 31st. We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure this is the case.
But ultimately the only way of bringing this sad chapter of our history to an end is to provide a People’s Vote and as, the strongest and biggest remain party, we will keep fighting to stop Brexit altogether.
This drama is evolving along the lines of the Trial of the Seven Bishops in 1687 (through which James II lost his popular support and a short while later his throne). Fascinating that Amber Rudd appears now to be acting the part of the notorious Judge Jeffreys. Perhaps those who disregard our history may even now repeat it? We must ensure that the eventual outcome is a strengthening of our Parliamentary Democracy, as it was in 1689.
3 months? Why 3 months?
What can happen in three months?
A referendum can’t happen in 3 months. Referendum and revocation can’t happen in 3 months.
A General Election could happen in 3 months.
Johnson says, ” These pesky MPs have stopped us leaving the EU as I promised. Give me a majority and I promise that this time I shall deliver.”
Farage says, “Told you, you can’t trust Johnson and the Conservatives to Leave the EU, vote for The Brexit Party, ”
Corbyn, “Vote for us and we shall … maybe get a Labour Withdrawal Agreement and if that fails offer a referendum.”
Jo says, “Vote Lib Dem the only sure way of stopping Brexit.”
Assign percentages to these bids. eg 23% 23% 23% 23%
Then reassign after tactical voting. 20%, 30% 20% 30%.
But what ever we do don’t trust Labour. Smash them for NOT wanting exit from Brexit.
Is three months long enough for a “Peoples Vote”?
1. Agree the question at a political level.
2. Agree the wording with the Electoral Commission (not renowned for their alacrity)
3. Arrange the mechanics and rules for the campaigns.
4. Organise and hold the “Peoples Vote”.
A bill to prevent a no-deal in contravention of the spirit and principles of the Good Friday agreement without a solution to the border might have been a better PR pitch than what Brenda from Bristol might consider “not another one” (extension this time). But what does the remain / no-deal side know about PR!?
Struggling to see the point of this extension by itself, it isnt going to change UK or EU policy. Are we hoping for another Tory to fall in a scandal in a winnable by election seat?
May as well lodge The European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 7) Bill 2020 at the same but tippex out Jan and put April.
As usual, no LibDem representative on C4’s supposedly balanced panel on their Brexit Debate programme this evening, though Alex Phillips, the ‘acceptable face of the Brexit Party’ gets another outing (after being on Politics Live earlier in the day). At least, if there is an election, broadcasters will be obliged to give LibDems some coverage.
The rumour mill is currently talking up an Election on October 17th. If you run current Voting averages through one of the standard predictors that gives a substantial Tory Majority on less than a third of the Vote.
How do we turn that around in 45 Days ?
!st we need a short, clear message – Stop Brexit/Revoke. Drop any ideas of another Referendum if we win.
2nd, maximum co-operation with other Anti-Brexit Parties. I have no idea how the “Unite to Remain” Talks are going. The public silence could mean almost anything. I hope they can be made to work. We should extend the offer to Labour if they drop their “Labour Brexit” plan.
Tonight Jo Swinson should consider reaching out to Hammond, Gauke, Stewart and co and consider offering them a place in the Liberal party. Many on here will say but they don’t share our Liberal values, and I understand that. But though their voices are different their voices could be accommodated if we have open hearts and mind. The reason we should do it? If we could bring 15 Tories across at once to our party the Tory party would face fighting all of those seats against a stronger Liberal party, further more many pro European Tories might follow suit. Indeed if we had someone like Hammond on board then we could run them against someone like Redwood in a remain Tory seat and stand a very good chance of winning.
We could then credibly split the Tory vote. We need to have an open mind right now, this could be our chance to thrive.
I found this an interesting read on no deal brexit
https://www.rte.ie/brainstorm/2019/0807/1067523-the-moral-case-against-a-no-deal-brexit/
Yes, NDB is morally wrong, but so also are the attempts of the Brussels bureaucracy to impose on the UK terms (WA/PD) which even a remain voter like myself couldn’t accept.
Paul Barker those polls do not set political context ie Johnson not delivered his pledge.
Nor do they address the consequences of the very difficult election discussion for the Cons as to whether to i) campaign explicitly for no deal and try to get TBP support, or ii) campaign for a deal and have to contest seats with TBP.
i) would see us gaining votes from Conservative Remainers and ii) would see Tory votes migrate to TBP.
The nearest model we have for what could happen is a repeat of the EU elections.
Certainly, that is where we should begin our ambitions. With huge hope and confidence in our Party.
I see 2 things happening here.
First Boris refusing to extend the brexit deadline as he has said.
Opposition parties have no choice but to either call a vote of no confidence or agree to dissolve parliament.
either
Boris is returned with a slightly larger majority, however, Tory MP’s who have voted with the opposition have been deselected from running in the following election and so Boris has a new party of MP’s who will tow the party line and vote through whatever deal Boris gets or leaves with no deal
or
We end up with a hung parliament where the Tory Party are the largest party, but short of a majority
And Liberal Democrats / Labour / SNP can try to form a rainbow coalition under Corbyn, but still falls short of an overall majority. There will be frantic negotiations between the party which will fail miserably and even if something was cobbled together (which i doubt) , it would not be able to get a vote of confidence, so therefore the queen would not be able to ask Corbyn to form a Government.
Johnson would continue to run as prime Minister as a caretaker government (as the uk cannot be without a Government) whilst another election is run. Boris has Still refused to extend article 50
The default position is that we leave on the 31st October, as that is what is written into law already.
By time the rerun of the election has been held, we would have already left….