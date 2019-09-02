Dee Doocey

Making British tourism work for everyone

Mon 2nd September 2019
Suppose you could create more jobs for young people and give them a springboard to a satisfying career. Suppose you could spread wealth all around Britain, especially in left behind regions. Suppose you could attract more money from overseas, just when the Conservatives are trying to barricade Britain.

In Bournemouth, you have the opportunity to endorse a blueprint to do just that. Sitting behind the motion Open Britain – policies to support the UK tourism industry is a detailed ‘spokesperson’s paper’, with a whole set of proposals to give tourism the attention in government that it deserves.

The critical value of the tourism industry to the UK economy is beyond dispute. It comprises 250,000 businesses, provides jobs for 3.1m people (10% of the workforce), and contributes around £127bn each year to the economy. International visitors spend £24.5bn annually in the UK, and generate a further £7bn in tax.

But we want to see the industry benefit people in the whole country, not just a balance sheet in the Treasury. The paper proposes schemes which are central to a liberal tradition of giving everyone – not just those who get a great start in lives – the hand up they need. There are two ways, in particular, that we want to see government work with international businesses in the hospitality industry.

First, to offer opportunities to those in low-skilled work to earn placements abroad, widening their experience and offering the chance to learn a new language. If you’re working in an access-level catering and hospitality job for one of the big chains in Blackpool, today, why shouldn’t you have the chance to work in one of their branches in, Barcelona, tomorrow? Secondly, we want to encourage partnerships between businesses in the fast food industry and those in premier catering, giving young people new skills as chefs, event managers and more.

Along similar lines, we want to shed the light of day on a wealth of exhibits from London’s museums and galleries which are presently locked away in their dusty archives. These should clearly be loaned to scores of regional museums and galleries, breathing new life into the tourism industry all round Britain, and putting gems of the country’s art and heritage on the doorstep of schools everywhere.

While tourism is the lifeblood of so many local economies, it does come with challenges. In particular, short-term lets can undercut the highly regulated B&B and hotel sector, while also reducing the stock of housing available for rent to local people. Open Britain therefore proposes to bring the regulation of the whole accommodation sector into the 2020s, with statutory registration common to B&B, hotels and AirBnB alike and consolidated minimum standards on fire safety and consumer protection to ensure a level playing field for all. The scheme would also hand powers to local authorities to limit the number of homes which can be registered as short lets.

Finally, the paper proposes a whole series of measures to increase visitor numbers overall and to make visitors’ experience better while they’re here. In particular, we make the case for a new convention centre in London to rival that of Paris, drawing hundreds of thousands more people in each year with opportunities for the whole country. We would likewise invest in better public transport all round Britain, and work with the industry to provide bus links between attractions so that fewer people need to use a car to make the best of their time.

While the Conservatives do their best to drive people away, Liberal Democrats want the opposite. We are ready to create opportunities in every corner of the country and to show Britain is open for business.

* Dee Doocey is Liberal Democrat Tourism Spokesperson in the House of Lords.

