We must start to nail the big lie

As Boris Johnson apparently snakes his way to a General Election in which he will represent himself as the people’s champion, fulfilling their will in the face of Parliamentary treachery, we must confront the central lie of their campaign. For three years Brexiteers have been allowed to establish a massive shield of credibility around the claim that the result of the EU Referendum in 2016 is sacrosanct for all time – an incontrovertible and irrevocable expression of the will of the British people. They have done so simply by repeating at every possible opportunity that to call for a fresh referendum, or the revocation of Article 50, is an affront to the British voter, and a betrayal of democracy.

Of course, we Liberal Democrats know that at heart they don’t care at all about respecting the will of the people – if they did, they would welcome confirmation of it. We also know they are simply petrified that their ideological project, squeezed through on a false prospectus, really doesn’t reflect the majority view, and that it would fail any future examination.

The problem is, they have been able to establish this spurious authority because their reinforcement tactic has gone entirely unchallenged by those with a voice – journalists and politicians – whose job it should be to expose the falsehood at every turn. In three years of reading, listening and viewing, I have never seen the perpetrators confronted in a clear and hard-hitting way. As recently as Sunday’s Andrew Marr Show, Michael Gove’s deployment of the betrayal trope was allowed to slip past as a given.

For those in the political bubble, and I include Liberal Democrat insiders in this, it could be that calling out such nonsense sounds like a statement of the blindingly obvious. The tragedy will be if such a self-serving and tendentious argument becomes so embedded in the political discourse of Brexit that those outside in the wider world will never question it, even when it becomes the central pillar of Boris Johnson’s election campaign.

To this end, it is enormously important that our MPs and spokespeople begin a positive campaign to highlight the central dishonesty of the Brexiteers’ position. As the real nightmare of Brexit becomes clear, and more young people reach voting age, there are strong indications that the majority view has shifted away from the 2016 result. Why would a confirmatory referendum not reveal the true will of the people? What are the Leavers so afraid of? The real betrayal of democracy would be to stifle any fresh and relevant expression of the peoples’ will. We should not only confront the lie when it is repeated – the argument should be employed positively at every possible opportunity. If we are serious about remaining, the legitimacy of a future vote is central to the debate, and the hypocrisy at the heart of the Leave campaign must be exposed for all to hear.

* Brian Edmonds is a newly re-joined LibDem member, who currently lives in France.