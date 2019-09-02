We must start to nail the big lie

As Boris Johnson apparently snakes his way to a General Election in which he will represent himself as the people’s champion, fulfilling their will in the face of Parliamentary treachery, we must confront the central lie of their campaign. For three years Brexiteers have been allowed to establish a massive shield of credibility around the claim that the result of the EU Referendum in 2016 is sacrosanct for all time – an incontrovertible and irrevocable expression of the will of the British people. They have done so simply by repeating at every possible opportunity that to call for a fresh referendum, or the revocation of Article 50, is an affront to the British voter, and a betrayal of democracy.
Of course, we Liberal Democrats know that at heart they don’t care at all about respecting the will of the people – if they did, they would welcome confirmation of it. We also know they are simply petrified that their ideological project, squeezed through on a false prospectus, really doesn’t reflect the majority view, and that it would fail any future examination.
The problem is, they have been able to establish this spurious authority because their reinforcement tactic has gone entirely unchallenged by those with a voice – journalists and politicians – whose job it should be to expose the falsehood at every turn. In three years of reading, listening and viewing, I have never seen the perpetrators confronted in a clear and hard-hitting way. As recently as Sunday’s Andrew Marr Show, Michael Gove’s deployment of the betrayal trope was allowed to slip past as a given.
For those in the political bubble, and I include Liberal Democrat insiders in this, it could be that calling out such nonsense sounds like a statement of the blindingly obvious. The tragedy will be if such a self-serving and tendentious argument becomes so embedded in the political discourse of Brexit that those outside in the wider world will never question it, even when it becomes the central pillar of Boris Johnson’s election campaign.
To this end, it is enormously important that our MPs and spokespeople begin a positive campaign to highlight the central dishonesty of the Brexiteers’ position. As the real nightmare of Brexit becomes clear, and more young people reach voting age, there are strong indications that the majority view has shifted away from the 2016 result. Why would a confirmatory referendum not reveal the true will of the people? What are the Leavers so afraid of? The real betrayal of democracy would be to stifle any fresh and relevant expression of the peoples’ will. We should not only confront the lie when it is repeated – the argument should be employed positively at every possible opportunity. If we are serious about remaining, the legitimacy of a future vote is central to the debate, and the hypocrisy at the heart of the Leave campaign must be exposed for all to hear.
* Brian Edmonds is a newly re-joined LibDem member, who currently lives in France.
The lie HAS been nailed — the big and very urgent question is how to defeat the liar! I am sure Jo et al. are working furiously on this!
Joseph Goebbals (and Dominic Cummings now) was very aware of the importance of control of the media and of the fact that if you repeated a lie often enough and for long enough, people would eventually believe it to be true.
Brian, I fully agree that “…it is enormously important that our MPs and spokespeople begin a positive campaign to highlight the central dishonesty of the Brexiteers’ position.”
Yes and let’s not be mealy-mouthed about it. Johnson’s strength is the electorate’s ignorance – are people in general enraged at what is going on? Do they ‘get’ it? Do they understand the ramifications? Brexit is now almost a sideshow compared to the authoritarian threat to parliamentary democracy. These people simply don’t care providing they get their own way at any cost. What’s next?
Voting Conservative means losing parliamentary democracy and handing control of our lives to a right-wing group who won’t hesitate to do what is necessary to stop others from challenging them effectively.
How prescient were those who called for a new vote the day after the referendum result.
This Peoples Vote (more accurate perhaps to refer to it as a Losers Vote) is pointless. You have already said you will ignore the result.
We have had our once in a life-time vote – the result was Leave.
Guess there’ll be a LibDem manifesto to read soon, so I can reach my decision on whether to join pdq.
I can’t vote Tory or Labour, so I’ll vote LD anyway, though in Bolton NE I doubt it’ll matter.
The anti Europeans never missed a chance to decry the EU from the moment we joined and managed to disrupt our governments over many years, why should remainers give up on our support for belonging to the EU. It was a very narrow victory three years ago and it is the complete dismissal of this fact that has caused so much bad feeling!! Let’s hope for democracies sake that the last referendum was.nt”a once in a lifetime vote”
Perhaps it time to review and remind people of what Margaret Thatcher said back in 1975:
“The choice is clear.
We can play a role in developing Europe, or we can turn our backs on the Community.
By turning our backs we would forfeit our right to influence what happens in the Community.
But what happens in the Community will inevitably affect us.
The European Community is a powerful group of nations.
With Britain as a member, it is more powerful; without Britain it will still be powerful.
We can play a leading role in Europe, but if that leadership is not forthcoming Europe will develop without Britain.
Britain, if she denounced a treaty, cannot then complain if Europe develops in conflict with Britain’s interests.
We can then look at her Bruges speech and understand that she telling the EU some home truths, in the desire to improve “the European Project”, not to threaten departure.
What Farage, Boris/Cummings/Mogg et al and all the other Brexit fanatics have failed to do is to address what Thatcher said in 1975, because apart from the EC becoming the EU nothing has changed, the statement still holds. BoJo&Co. may go on about future trade deals with the EU, however, he has to forced to explain (which we know he can’t) how no deal Brexit with all the bad blood the Conservatives (&Farage) have stirred up will benefit the UK in it’s relationship with Europe…
I think we should try and give our Prime Minister a more appropriate name.
I suggest Porkpie Johnson
This is in honour of his desire to export pork pies to the USA as the first priority of a new trade deal.
If we all start using it, perhaps it will stick?
Geoffrey Dron,
Read the preamble to the Lib Dem constitution. (just google Liberal Democrat constitution).
That should tell you whether or not you should join