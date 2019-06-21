Jane Dodds: Choose a better future for Brecon and Radnorshire with the Lib Dems

Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds will be the candidate in a by-election in the seat of Brecon and Radnosrhire after the recall petition for former Conservative MP Chris Davies received almost double the required number of signatures. The by-election date has not yet been announced but it may well be before the end of July.
Thousands of residents across Brecon and Radnorshire have taken the chance to demand better than a Westminster politics that fails to take their concerns seriously.
Now we have a golden opportunity to do things differently. The clear choice in this by-election is between the Conservatives, whose chaos and infighting is letting our communities down, and a better future for our area with the Welsh Lib Dems.
Best of luck to Jane – please other anti-brexit forces drop out!
Good luck Jane. I presume the leadership hustings in Llandrindod Wells tomorrow will be followed by a mass leaflet delivery!
Shirley and I will be there this week-end to help the campaign get off to a great start.
Can history repeat itself? As I said on another thread earlier, the last time that Con defended Brecon and Radnor…May 9th 1985, it was a Lib Dem gain from Conservative majority 559, and Con came third…