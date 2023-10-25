The Voice

Jane Dodds criticises lack of flood defences in Welsh village

By | Wed 25th October 2023 - 11:24 am

It’s awful to see such horrendous damage caused by Storm Babet from north east Scotland to Wales. But it’s particularly frustrating that some of it could have been avoided, as Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds has observed.

Jane has expressed her concerns on the recent flooding in Trevalyn and the apparent misuse of flood defence equipment.

Extreme weather conditions brought on by Storm Babet over the weekend caused the nearby River Alyn to breach its banks, flooding the village located just North of Wrexham.

According to an article from BBC Wales, both Natural Resources Wales and residents stated that available flood defence equipment was, for some reason, not used.

Jane Dodds MS said:

I would like to express my thoughts and well-wishes to those affected by the flooding brought about by Storm Babet, particularly the residents of Trevalyn.
The fact that nearby flooding equipment wasn’t properly utilised is extremely concerning and I urge Natural Resources Wales to take urgent action.

Extreme weather conditions are becoming increasingly more frequent due to Climate Change, which not only threatens us here in Wales but also the International Community as a whole.

We must make sure that areas most at risk of flooding are properly protected, and that something like this doesn’t happen again.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Garlick 26th Oct '23 - 9:54am

    So sorry for those affected by floods. It must be a very difficult time for them.

    Whilst we need to prepare for such events, we as a Party need to be saying much more about stopping Climate Change causing far, far worse disasters in the years to come.

    Giving voters what they want to hear is good for votes but telling them what they need to hear on climate change is less immediately a vote winner but may just save huge losses and suffering in the future.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    I think the Green book revival and focus in net zero is to be welcomed. In terms of the political debate on taxation, Rishi Sunak recently commented “The bes...
  • Jason Connor
    I think he has got the balance right. I disagree with the comments above. The two state solution is an aim in itself but the terrorist organisation does not rec...
  • Joe Bourke
    Domestic resources set the limit on what can be produced in the UK, but needed resources including food and energy are global. The sequence of government spend...
  • Peter Martin
    @ SimonR, I'm in agreement with you when you say: "but also you need to consider whether the economy has the ‘real’ resources available to provid...
  • John Waller
    We should call for an immediate ceasefire to stop the mass killing of civilians in the Israel-Gaza conflict. I was appalled by the brutality of Hamas’s atta...