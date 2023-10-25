Jane Dodds criticises lack of flood defences in Welsh village

It’s awful to see such horrendous damage caused by Storm Babet from north east Scotland to Wales. But it’s particularly frustrating that some of it could have been avoided, as Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds has observed.
Jane has expressed her concerns on the recent flooding in Trevalyn and the apparent misuse of flood defence equipment.
Extreme weather conditions brought on by Storm Babet over the weekend caused the nearby River Alyn to breach its banks, flooding the village located just North of Wrexham.
According to an article from BBC Wales, both Natural Resources Wales and residents stated that available flood defence equipment was, for some reason, not used.
Jane Dodds MS said:
I would like to express my thoughts and well-wishes to those affected by the flooding brought about by Storm Babet, particularly the residents of Trevalyn.
The fact that nearby flooding equipment wasn’t properly utilised is extremely concerning and I urge Natural Resources Wales to take urgent action.
Extreme weather conditions are becoming increasingly more frequent due to Climate Change, which not only threatens us here in Wales but also the International Community as a whole.
We must make sure that areas most at risk of flooding are properly protected, and that something like this doesn’t happen again.
So sorry for those affected by floods. It must be a very difficult time for them.
Whilst we need to prepare for such events, we as a Party need to be saying much more about stopping Climate Change causing far, far worse disasters in the years to come.
Giving voters what they want to hear is good for votes but telling them what they need to hear on climate change is less immediately a vote winner but may just save huge losses and suffering in the future.