Jane Dodds criticises lack of flood defences in Welsh village

It’s awful to see such horrendous damage caused by Storm Babet from north east Scotland to Wales. But it’s particularly frustrating that some of it could have been avoided, as Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds has observed.

Jane has expressed her concerns on the recent flooding in Trevalyn and the apparent misuse of flood defence equipment.

Extreme weather conditions brought on by Storm Babet over the weekend caused the nearby River Alyn to breach its banks, flooding the village located just North of Wrexham.

According to an article from BBC Wales, both Natural Resources Wales and residents stated that available flood defence equipment was, for some reason, not used.

Jane Dodds MS said: