The Voice

Jenny Willott gets an OBE in the Birthday Honours

By | Sat 9th June 2018 - 1:21 pm

Former Liberal Democrat MP for Cardiff Central Jenny Willott has been awarded an OBE for political and public service in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Jenny was a minister during the coalition years – an assistant whip and she covered Jo Swinson’s job at the Business, Innovation and Skills and as Equalities Minister when she was on maternity leave.

She and Jo were the first Lib Dem women to attend Cabinet.

Congratulations to Jenny.

Let us know of any other Lib Dems in receipt of honours in the comments.

