LibLink: Jo Swinson: Seven steps you can take to fight Brexit

Jo Swinson has written for the New European on Brexit. In the style of her excellent book, Equal Power, she explains the problem and then gives you a whole list of things you can do about it.

We wake up to headlines every day which emphasise the many reasons why Brexit is a bad idea. As well as one of the key protagonists and funders of a Leave campaign having more contact with the authoritarian Russian Government than is seemly (for the avoidance of doubt, none would be seemly), the Government’s own papers suggesting we’d run out of food and medicine in a fortnight, a Brexit backstop for Northern Ireland made of marshmallow and sticking plaster we have Boris admitting that the bit of the Government responsible for the economy thinks we’d be better of staying in the EU.

As Jo says:

It’s easy to wax lyrical about everything that is going wrong with Brexit. The Conservatives are stumbling their way through the negotiations and the Labour leadership is standing idly by. In the meantime, the rest of us are left to ponder doomsday scenarios where we run out of food, medicine and petrol. With less than a year to go until we leave the European Union next March, it is now up to all of us to take concrete action to stop Brexit.

March, talk to people, visit your MP, vote for Lucy Salek on Thursday if you live in Lewisham East feature high on the list, but there’s also an invitation to join the Liberal Democrats.

We are the only party fighting for the UK to stay in the EU. The Tories are making a mess of Brexit, and the Labour leadership are aiding and abetting them. If you want an exit from Brexit, then the Lib Dems are the party for you. Time is running out. With less than a year to go till we crash out of the EU, we need every single one of us to do what we can to secure a final say on the Brexit deal, and vote to stop Brexit.

You can read her article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.