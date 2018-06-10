NewsHound

LibLink: Jo Swinson: Seven steps you can take to fight Brexit

By | Sun 10th June 2018 - 9:36 am

Jo Swinson has written for the New European on Brexit. In the style of her excellent book, Equal Power, she explains the problem and then gives you a whole list of things you can do about it.

We wake up to headlines every day which emphasise the many reasons why Brexit is a bad idea. As well as one of the key protagonists and funders of a Leave campaign having more contact with the authoritarian Russian Government than is seemly (for the avoidance of doubt, none would be seemly), the Government’s own papers suggesting we’d run out of food and medicine in a fortnight, a Brexit backstop for Northern Ireland made of marshmallow and sticking plaster we have Boris admitting that the bit of the Government responsible for the economy thinks we’d be better of staying in the EU.

As Jo says:

It’s easy to wax lyrical about everything that is going wrong with Brexit. The Conservatives are stumbling their way through the negotiations and the Labour leadership is standing idly by.

In the meantime, the rest of us are left to ponder doomsday scenarios where we run out of food, medicine and petrol.

With less than a year to go until we leave the European Union next March, it is now up to all of us to take concrete action to stop Brexit.

March, talk to people, visit your MP, vote for Lucy Salek on Thursday if you live in Lewisham East feature high on the list, but there’s also an invitation to join the Liberal Democrats.

We are the only party fighting for the UK to stay in the EU.

The Tories are making a mess of Brexit, and the Labour leadership are aiding and abetting them. If you want an exit from Brexit, then the Lib Dems are the party for you.

Time is running out.

With less than a year to go till we crash out of the EU, we need every single one of us to do what we can to secure a final say on the Brexit deal, and vote to stop Brexit.

You can read her article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Peter Martin 10th Jun '18 - 3:41pm

    “Write to your MP” ??

    Ok but perhaps not the most original piece of advice. How about at least writing to your MEP too?

    It does take two sides to have a dispute. Brexit isn’t all about the UK. The EU does have its own “red lines” too ! Maybe they should choose a different colour? What can the EU do to help the UK stay, and at the same time help itself to resolve some of the very serious problems it has with the rise of right wing populism? How about some discussion on creating jobs for the many unemployed on the EU’s periphery?

    Or don’t Lib Dems have any ideas about that?

  • Sandra Hammett 10th Jun '18 - 5:20pm

    The phrase ‘preaching to the converted’ comes to mind. The article would be more use printed in The Sun or The Daily Mail, try to convince the 52%.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 10th Jun - 9:30pm
    Nom de Plume - 'Cultures can be very different. In Europe they are not.' You're not serious?
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 10th Jun - 9:29pm
    @Little Jackie Paper Are you sure? Belgium for one certainly has a much firmer set of rules than we appear to have. By the way,...
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 10th Jun - 9:29pm
    Peter Martin 1 - People. Plainly. 2 - Neofunctionalism in action. 3 - Hard to say. The EU swears that there is no such thing...
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 10th Jun - 9:14pm
    John Marriott - 'The above may sound draconian; but I gather that such rules already apply in quite a few EU countries.' It is worth...
  • User AvatarGlenn 10th Jun - 9:07pm
    None de Plume I never said economics was a minor issue, just that it is not the only issue or even the main one. Invoking...
  • User AvatarJohn Wheaver 10th Jun - 8:59pm
    The definition of "upskirting" requires some thought - angle, distance, lighting are all critical but pointless if not clear. As are the motives of the...