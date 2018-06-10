‘A definite buzz” in Lucy Salek’s Lewisham LIb Dem Campaign HQ

Have you managed to get to Lewisham East yet?

If you are one of the party’s many thousands of members in London and you haven’t been yet, head down in the next few days to help Lucy Salek get the best result we can on Thursday.

There has been a pretty vigorous Lib Dem campaign. In just a month, Lucy has managed to get name recognition and has been out and about in the community. There have been a LOT of leaflets highlighting how the Liberal Democrats are committed to giving people the final say on the deal while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is giving the government a free pass to the most chaotic Brexit possible.

Amazing to walk around #Catford with @FloellaBenjamin today – great to hear from so many people and have so many residents wish us good luck for next Thursday. #LewishamEast pic.twitter.com/TxsZLwf0gi — Lucy V. Salek (@lucyvsalek) June 7, 2018

She had a former by-election winner with her this week:

Fantastic to have spent the morning with @Willie_Rennie and Brighter Horizons. Great to meet the team and see the important work they are doing to support the community in #Lewisham pic.twitter.com/i6Bwxjl14v — Lucy V. Salek (@lucyvsalek) June 4, 2018

Polling will take place in the wake of Tuesday night’s votes on the EU Withdrawal Bill so there will be nowhere for Labour to hide.

The New European soaks up the campaign atmosphere:

There is a definite buzz in the Lib Dem campaign headquarters and there is even talk of Salek – an impressive local figure with experience of conflict resolution for humanitarian organisations in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East and a published author – as the “Seabiscuit candidate”. The analogy is interesting: it’s a nod to the Thoroughbred racehorse that beat the favourites in a series of key fixtures in the States and became a symbol of hope during the Great Depression. Yesterday the place was teeming with young, fresh-faced party activists – this is for most of them their first campaign – and there was even a spot of showbiz glamour in the shape of Frances Barber, who was putting in a few hours writing and sealing envelopes for the party ahead of going on stage in the West End in An Ideal Husband (alongside the well-known Brextremist Edward Fox). The actress was a life-long Labour Party supporter before announcing on Twitter, just before the local elections, that she was transferring her allegiances to the Lib Dems out of sheer despair at her old party’s position on Brexit.

You can find out all you need to know about how to help out here.

We are getting the sort of turnout that we need to get a good result on Thursday but it is crucial that we keep that going all the way till 10pm on Thursday. So if you can get there, or pick up the phone, do so.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings