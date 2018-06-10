Caron Lindsay

Vince backs Wera Hobhouse’s bill to outlaw “Upskirting”

This week, Vince Cable met campaigner Gina Martin with her lawyer Ryan Whelan to give his support for Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse’s Bill to make the appalling practice of “upskirting” a specific criminal offence. This will ensure that victims will no longer be told by the Police that nothing can be done to deal with their complaints.
Wera’s Bill has its second reading this coming Friday.

Vince said:

Upskirting is a shameful crime which has already affected far too many women across England and Wales.

One woman who was affected was Gina Martin. I was fortunate enough to meet her in Parliament and hear not only about her experience, but how the police were unable to prosecute due to the inadequacy of the law as it stands.

It is past time that the law recognises upskirting as a specific offence. I therefore hope the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will join me in encouraging support for Wera’s Bill ahead of its second reading.

 

3 Comments

  • Stephen 10th Jun '18 - 1:42pm

    “This will ensure that victims will to be told by the Police that nothing can be done to deal with their complaints.”

    Typo, surely? Should be ‘no victims will be told…’

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 10th Jun '18 - 6:57pm

    Thanks, Steve. Sorted that.

  • John Wheaver 10th Jun '18 - 8:59pm

    The definition of “upskirting” requires some thought – angle, distance, lighting are all critical but pointless if not clear. As are the motives of the perpetrator, and the owner of the skirt. Even the definition of a skirt is – er – wooly.
    One innocent error and the scope for “humour” is vast.

