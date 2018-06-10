The Voice

Christine Jardine to cover foreign affairs during Jo Swinson’s maternity leave

By | Sun 10th June 2018 - 6:19 pm

Christine Jardine will be covering the Foreign Affairs brief during Jo Swinson’s imminent maternity leave and said she was glad of the chance to continue Jo’s work:

I am delighted to be trusted with this important role. It is an area in which I have always been interested in and I look forward to continuing Jo’s good work.

Jo knows her job is in good hands:

I’m delighted that Christine will be keeping my desk warm and I’m sure she will do a brilliant job making thoughtful interventions on foreign policy.

The forthcoming visit of Donald Trump will give Christine many opportunities to put forward the Liberal Democrat vision for international co-operation….

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Yeovil Yokel 10th Jun '18 - 7:41pm

    No offence intended, Christine, but given the two big blonde twerps you’re going to be up against I reckon that even I could do your job!
    Good Luck.

  • Yeovil Yokel 10th Jun '18 - 8:06pm

    ……and very best wishes from the West Country to Jo.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 10th Jun - 9:30pm
    Nom de Plume - 'Cultures can be very different. In Europe they are not.' You're not serious?
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 10th Jun - 9:29pm
    @Little Jackie Paper Are you sure? Belgium for one certainly has a much firmer set of rules than we appear to have. By the way,...
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 10th Jun - 9:29pm
    Peter Martin 1 - People. Plainly. 2 - Neofunctionalism in action. 3 - Hard to say. The EU swears that there is no such thing...
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 10th Jun - 9:14pm
    John Marriott - 'The above may sound draconian; but I gather that such rules already apply in quite a few EU countries.' It is worth...
  • User AvatarGlenn 10th Jun - 9:07pm
    None de Plume I never said economics was a minor issue, just that it is not the only issue or even the main one. Invoking...
  • User AvatarJohn Wheaver 10th Jun - 8:59pm
    The definition of "upskirting" requires some thought - angle, distance, lighting are all critical but pointless if not clear. As are the motives of the...