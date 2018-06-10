Celebrating 100 years of women having the vote – Processions 2018

Today, events have been taking place in the four capitals of the UK to celebrate 100 years since women got the vote.

Christine Jardine explained why she was taking part in the Edinburgh event.

We asked @cajardineMP why she is taking part in #Processions2018 today pic.twitter.com/cZhxrVmiNu — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) June 10, 2018

I went to the Meadows in Edinburgh to take my place in the march. Without any forward planning, I managed to meet some friends of mine in a crowd of thousands.

So many people had made wonderfully creative banners. This was one of my favourites.

It wasn’t so much a march, but the creation of a living work of art. We were organised into lanes and we had to have either a white, green or purple scarf so that it would look impressive from above. But my friends are not ones to be enslaved by conformity. Oh no. Our Linda noticed that there were some spares and legged it across barriers to get us spare scarves of all three colours so we could shift between lanes seemlessly. So we started off as purple and finished as green.

Trust fabulous Lib Dem Women not to be enslaved by conformity and to have got a scarf of each colour #PROCESSIONSEDINBURGH pic.twitter.com/P1qCT3hpv6 — Caron Lindsay #FBPE (@caronmlindsay) June 10, 2018

Even Greyfriars Bobby was dressed up for the occasion.

The atmosphere was fantastic. People were high-fiving us and talking to us all the way along.

We made it to the end #PROCESSIONSEDINBURGH pic.twitter.com/aZxHqUrjRg — Caron Lindsay #FBPE (@caronmlindsay) June 10, 2018

Across the country, Lewisham East candidate Lucy Salek took part in the London event.

If it wasn't for the suffrage movement 100yrs ago I wouldn't be able to be standing today…

So great to see the strong turnout#PROCESSIONS2018 pic.twitter.com/1b3HUHdzms — Lucy V. Salek (@lucyvsalek) June 10, 2018

For me, seeing banners about period poverty and state pension inequality for women reminded me that the fight for gender equality goes on. To be fair, I hadn’t really forgotten, but it drove home that when you don’t have enough women in the room, bad decisions are made.

It was a great event and well worth doing. I wonder what those women who fought those early battles for us would make of today’s situation.

