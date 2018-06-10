Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #519

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 519th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (3 – 9 June, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Time for the party to apologise to Norman Scott by Paul Walter on Liberal Burblings.

The Tom Mangold documentary makes it all very clear for Paul.

2. Dramatic Lib Dem gain from Conservatives with 19% swing in Oxfordshire by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Good news in this week’s by-elections.

3. Have the Liberals been forgiven in North Devon for shooting Rinka? by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Clickbait, but, in short, yes.

4. Tessa Munt selected by Liberal Democrats in Wells by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

She was always going to be the front runner. Let’s hope she, Wera and Chippenhams’ Helen Belcher all make it to the Commons.

5. Conservative Councillor switches to Lib Dems in Kirklees by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Welcome, Cllr Gemma Wilson.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Report back from FCC on Saturday 2nd June – UPDATED by Jennie Rigg on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas.

Jennie gives the lowdown on the Federal Conference Committee meeting.

7. Federal Conference 101: Debates by Jennie Rigg on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas.

All you need to know about preparing for and taking part in debates. Worth reading her whole series.

8. Indian nationalism which disregards rape culture shakes my liberal self by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Jane reports for Feminism in India on the visit of the Indian PM.

9. 5 things about this week (9 June 2018) by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.

Stephen’s pick of the week including the Thorpe programme and another week in the sunshine on shared parental leave.

10. Trans people and the British media by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys (Phase 2).

A look through the often inaccurate, erroneous and insulting media coverage of transgender people

11. Here’s where I think most Leavers are at the moment by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

They are as anti-establishment as ever and we need to frame our arguments to them in a way that appeals.

12.“Ashamed to be British” by Rob Parsons on A comfortable place.

Rob explains why he doesn’t like that phrase

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings