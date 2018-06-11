David Thorpe

The decline of the high street: a liberal solution

By | Mon 11th June 2018 - 8:11 am

The death of the great British high street is an event rarely out of the popular press, and it has been so for a decade.

Mary Portas was appointed in a hail of publicity by David Cameron to find ways to save the high street as far back as 2011, nothing came of that and the problem has become much worse since the increase in business rates introduced last year, the creation of the national living wage and the dent to consumer sentiment caused by the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.

Now I quite like the national living wage announced by George Osborne and certainly dont think it should be scrapped, so what does that leave?

Well the current system of business rates does precisely the opposite of what liberals want for the economy, because it penalises small shopkeepers and high street stores relative to much larger businesses, including Amazon.

Liberals have historically sought to create an economy full of thousands of little buyers and sellers, rather than oligopies, the tech giants have extreme power in their markets, and the current business rates regime is simply helping the oligopolists against the little guy, so the first act of a liberal government should be to reform business rates to force the large online only retailers to pay their fair share.

But a more radical and profound change, one that would empower policy makers at a local level to boost their high street is the introduction of a local sales tax, to replace VAT,

The rate of this tax could be varied by devolved or local authorities, depending on the health or otherwise of their high street, and the importance of same to the local economy.

Such a policy would be localism in action, and a chance for the state to achieve a deep reform, and strike back against businesses too powerful to need to serve the interest of society.

* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election

2 Comments

  • Simon mcgrath 11th Jun '18 - 8:15am

    Local authorities are far too small for this to work. Affluent areas would be able to set a lower rate of sales tax and encourage shoppers from neighbouring ( poorer) areas to shop there .

    It would also encourage the growth of online shopping as the online shops would Base themselves in low sales tax areas

  • William Fowler 11th Jun '18 - 8:47am

    Almost as soon as the minimum wage rises were announced there was a surge in auto teller installations in a couple of stores on my backwater high street – the minimum wage has to be high to reflect rip-off rents and house prices, hope the net increases in income do not disappear in increases in those otherwise it will be a pointless for many people.

    Business rates and employer national insurance need to go, replaced by a turnover tax on businesses (and rental income whilst we are at it), set at a rate that produces a bit more overall tax take. This is relatively simple to collect and rather hard to avoid plus would give an advantage to High Street stores that have lots of employees.

    We should not underestimate the effect on margins of a ruined currency, either, as there is little room in the market to up prices to reflect these increased costs. I

    I could name several other High Street names that are in trouble, just based on the lack of observed footfall except during sales – consumers have worked out it is better to bulk buy when there is 40-50 percent off. Small stores seem even worse off, many have closed whilst other continuously reinvent themselves looking for something that actually works.

    The other downside for the High Street is that you see all the same old names wherever you go so agree with the poster that we need lots of small businesses but for that to work lots of reform of tax needed.

    Troubled local authorities are going to be manic with all the disappearing rates, BTW.

