Cyril Smith: “Scurrilous hearsay?”

Sat 9th June 2018 - 10:25 am

11 minutes and 19 seconds into Sunday’s final episode of “A Very English Scandal” Hugh Grant as Jeremy Thorpe spoke the immortal lines: “All that new blood coming through – Clement Freud, Cyril Smith. Exciting Times”.  Of course the lines are fictional but the point is well made. We now know a very great deal about those “exciting times” and how abusers hid in plain sight behind a 70’s larger than life, English eccentric, man of the people image.

All the more astonishing then that Lord Steel said on Monday’s Newsnight that the allegations against Smith were “so far scurrilous hear-say”. 

This when the CPS has already admitted that Smith should have been prosecuted in 1970 or again in 1998 and 1999. On September 16 2017 the Chief Executive of Rochdale Borough Council gave an apology to the victims. The late, great Liz MacKean’ s  extraordinarily moving Dispatches documentary from September 2013 is still available. MacKean hears from those who say they were abused by Smith. I defy anyone not to at least give those witnesses a hearing.

The Independent Inquiry into child sexual abuse (IICSA) issued its interim report about Rochdale on April 25. In no way shape or form does the interim report implicate any Liberal or Liberal Democrat figures in abuse conducted by Cyril Smith. But, terrifyingly, it makes it clear that it is very likely that Smith abused over many decades. It hears from those who say they were abused by Smith in the 90s at Knowl View School and is astonished by the decision to make him Chair of Governors in 1994. Smith’s abuse does not just relate to allegations in the 60s when he was a member of the Labour Party.

In its introduction the interim report has harsh words for a former Lib Dem MP: “It was also the view of the Chair and the Panel that Paul Rowen, Lib Dem Leader of Rochdale Borough Council from 1992-6 bore considerable responsibility for the school [Knowl] during his tenure. As with Richard Farnell [previous Labour council leader] he was prepared to blame others without acknowledging his own failures of leadership, including his decision to give the school’s problems low priority”. (My square brackets).

Paragraph 81 page 128 of the report’s conclusions states: “At best he [Rowen] was insufficiently inquisitive about Knowl View School despite having knowledge of the serious problems that persisted at the school. At worst, as council leader he turned a blind eye to these problems and chose to give them a low priority”. (My square brackets)

Our party should apologise to the victims and we should all, every single one of us, resolve that in future we should be “sufficiently inquisitive” on behalf of the vulnerable.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

Comments

  • expats 9th Jun '18 - 11:07am

    On tuesday 29th April 2014 – 2:54 pm LDV ran the headline, “David Steel responds to Cyril Smith allegations: “Idle gossip is not a basis for any inquiry at all”…

    It seems Lord Steel hasn’t changed his view and there were many then backing Steel’s defence of Smith. I wonder how much has changed?

  • theakes 9th Jun '18 - 11:43am

    Ruth, very, very well said.

