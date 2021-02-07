Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President – film review

I can’t recommend it highly enough. As a reader of Lib Dem Voice, there’s a very good chance you will find it riveting and also extremely entertaining.

I was privileged to visit the Jimmy Carter Presidential Museum and Library in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He’s a surprising fellow. You see the smile and hear his high-minded words, but there are some surprises behind that image. I was interested to learn that, when growing up, most of his friends and daily companions were black. It is also often forgotten that he has a BSc in Nuclear Physics and gave up a promising career as a US nuclear submarine commander to go into politics.

This film reveals another side of Jimmy Carter which will surprise some. He has had a lifetime love of “rock and roll” music, he has long-term and deep friendships with the likes of Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and the Allman Brothers, and “Rock and roll” acted as a springboard for his Presidency.

This film has a procession of musical stars paying tribute to Jimmy Carter and narrates his presidency from the perspective of music.

The first thing that blew me away was that the film had Bob Dylan actually talking at length. Maybe I am not looking in the right places, but I have never really heard Bob Dylan talking properly and intelligibly at length. The odd mumble and grumble which I found hard to make out – yes – but to hear him eloquently laud Jimmy Carter was quite mind-blowing. To paraphrase an old friend: “You could get credit down the Co-Op with that tribute”.

What is very clear is that Jimmy Carter’s love and knowledge of music was not some sort of sham campaigning technique. He really, genuinely loved the music and knew it deeply. Bob Dylan was impressed that when he first met the 39th President, he (Carter) quoted back words from his songs to him (Dylan).

A great deal of Carter’s love of music seems to be grounded in his pre-political life as a peanut farmer. As one musician says in the film, he has actually worked with the earth in his hands, so you couldn’t get more basic than that – the roots of much of American music, after all, is in the soil.

Jimmy Carter was lampooned as a weak President. Who can forget the footage of his wobbly, rubber legs when he nearly collapsed while jogging? The Iranian Embassy hostage crisis particularly painted him in that way. But he was determined to do the right thing throughout his Presidency – even if that meant being unpopular. He is proud that the USA never fired a bullet in anger or dropped a bomb while he was President. This was seen as weakness at the time and immediately afterwards – America turned to gun-toting Ronald Reagan. But Carter’s human rights work in the decades since he was President has repaired his image. And I can’t help but think that when you have lived through the 45th President of the USA, you have to look back on Jimmy Carter’s Presidency with a good measure of wistful nostalgia.

This film helps to under-pin that warm feeling.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.