Jo: A General Election? Bring it on….

Jo Swinson was on Newsnight talking about the new Cabinet. She said that she had written to Jeremy Corbyn asking him to call a Vote of No Confidence. When asked about whether she wanted to see a General Election, she said: “Absolutely. Bring it on.”
Despairing at Boris Johnson's new Government? @JoSwinson is too.
A Home Secretary who has said she wants to bring back the death penalty, a Chancellor who wants to cut tax for the richest 1% & Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Demand Better – join the Liberal Democrats: https://t.co/3anj9XVaNc pic.twitter.com/RT3XCTDYMb
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) July 24, 2019
“We’ve tabled an early day motion tonight (against the PM)…
“I have absolutely no confidence in Boris Johnson,” says Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson who adds that it is Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who has to call for a vote of no confidence @joswinson | #newsnight | @maitlis pic.twitter.com/qSPhxQvq2R
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 24, 2019
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
I approve of this new leader. So far.