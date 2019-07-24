Caron Lindsay

Perfectly pitched – Jo’s first PMQ

By | Wed 24th July 2019 - 10:37 pm

It’s quite difficult to find the right words for your first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions. But when your debut coincides with the departure of the Prime Minister, it’s even tougher.

You don’t want to be too attacking given that the person you are questioning has just been forced out of office, even if she has been responsible for the hostile environment.

What Jo managed with this question was to land blows Boris, who she’s said consistently is not fit to be PM and to give May the opportunity to attack Labour for being the only party not to have had a woman leader.

A very successful debut.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

