Jo Conchie is the Liberal Democrat candidate for Batley and Spen

Well done to Jo Conchie, who has been chosen as the Liberal Democrat candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election which takes place on 1 July.

From Yorkshire Live:

Ms Conchie, who is also a community volunteer, said her first priority would be to “ensure that our small towns and villages are no longer neglected”.

“I am delighted to have been selected to represent the Liberal Democrats in the Batley and Spen by-election,” she said.

My family are based in Birkenshaw and I’ve seen the entire constituency change drastically over the last two decades. With the Tory government and the Labour councils focusing their attention on Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield, we’re not getting our fair share here in Batley and Spen.

“If elected to be your MP my first priority would be to ensure that our small towns and villages are no longer neglected.

“Planning decisions are often made at the expense of our existing residents and destroying our green spaces. I would demand that sufficient infrastructure is in place to support any new developments.

“With years of cuts to funding, we’ve seen local health and social care services in Batley and Spen chronically underfunded. I would fight to change that.”