Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson and Duncan Hames welcome third son

By | Wed 2nd August 2023 - 11:43 am

Former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and her husband Duncan Hames are getting used to being outnumbered by their children at the moment. On Friday night, their third son, Robin arrived.

Last night, his proud mum announced his arrival on Instagram

Welcome to the world, our baby boy Robin! Born at home on Friday night, a happy and healthy 8lb 3oz bundle of love.
.
The best things come to those who wait, and though he didn’t appear until 17 days after his due date, he didn’t hang about in the end: first contraction to delivery a very intense 1hr 45mins!
.
We’ll never know if it was the dates, raspberry leaf tea, curries, pineapple, birth ball bouncing, multiple sweeps, the more fun ways to induce labour or just the fact that he had to come out sometime. But – well – my waters broke 4 hours after @duncan.hames and I watched Barbie, maybe that was #kenough?

In response to a comment, Jo said that she has always thought that Robin is a very hopeful name as robins are one of the only birds to sing through the Winter.

As well as his obviously besotted parents, Robin is very lucky to have two big brothers, Andrew who’s almost 10 and Gabriel who’s 5 to help him through life.

Congratulations and love to Jo, Duncan, Andrew and Gabriel on the arrival of the utterly adorable and gorgeous Robin.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

