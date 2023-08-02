Accelerating economic decline and the political long game

Conservatives of all shades seem resigned to being in opposition after the next General Election. Apart from minimising losses by trying to trip up Kier Starmer, what is the strategy ? What are they thinking about the future, and are there any useful potential implications for other parties ?

The idea gaining traction amongst some senior Conservatives is that, since the economic fundamentals are so bad, conditions for almost all of the population will continue to deteriorate during 2024 and 2025.

Therefore it is better to get Starmer and the Labour Party into government as early as politically possible. The logic goes that after six months or so, high expectations of a Labour government will lead to disappointment, and Labour will start to be blamed … initially for not reversing the decline, but then gradually for the decline itself.

Adding to this idea amongst some Conservatives is the view that a Starmer-led Labour Government, boxed in by right wing authoritarian factions, public sector trade unions, Corbyn supporters, and ‘internationalised’ donors, is not in a position by itself to work out how to manage the continuing decline, let alone reverse it. This will result in a Starmer government relying heavily on Treasury and Bank of England officials to handle the worsening crisis; the same folk who have brought the UK to this point in the first place, it is claimed.

Therefore, the view goes, the scene is set for a new and refreshed Conservative Party back in government soon. This seems to be the leading Tory ‘long game’ strategy; by the time the next election comes along three to five years from now the public will be blaming the new 2024 government.

This strategy is clearly predicated on three main things.

One is that economic conditions will continue to worsen during 2024 to 2026 and beyond (or at least not improve)

Second, Labour and any coalition partners will neither be able to reverse economic decline nor have a plan to do so which is credible in the eyes of the public. The absence of any hint of deviation from economic orthodoxy from Labour in 2023 is a severe vulnerability.

Third and most importantly, the key to being able to persuade the population to be patient while reforms and shorter term measures are put in place, is to define the problem persuasively. The Labour Party and Kier Starmer have neglected even to start defining the problems and framing them in the mind of the public. There is no ‘Labour narrative’ on the underlying problems for the public to latch on to, and on which to base specific remedies.

Some might claim that silence this is a canny approach since the Tory press will jump on any pre-election proposal, distort it, and endanger the expected election victory. There are several arguments against this popular view.

There is no Tory economic strategy for a 2024 election, and there is unlikely to be. Any new ideas will elicit a ‘why didn’t you do this over the last 14 years ?’ response. So the goal is open.

Both Thatcher and Blair won elections with landslides based on clear descriptions of the problems and remedies (rightly or wrongly), a narrative well understood by the public.

Most importantly, however, there are severe dangers in Labour getting into government without a credible plan which challenges orthodoxies. Leaving everything to officials carries dangers.

The same argument goes for any party which, while maybe not in a formal coalition, is in a ‘cooperative landscape’ with Labour. Parties in the landscape may end up tainted if they don’t have a credible well-thought-through approach.

There are remedies out there. Will the Lib Dems be looking for them ?

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance.