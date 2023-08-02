Shattered Dreams – the human cost of Brexit

“£350m a week more for the NHS”.

That was the tagline used by the Leave Campaign to peddle Brexit. It was plastered over the official Brexit bus, promoted by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Major news outlets, including the BBC, debunked this, which revealed the UK was sending closer to £161m a week.

This falsehood was not the only lie perpetuated by the Leave Campaign.

They claimed working people would save money by not having to pay tax contributions – a report from the Resolution Foundation and LSE has since found that Brexit has exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis, with working people predicted to lose as much as £470 a year by 2030.

They claimed Britain would be free to reach out across the world and make trade deals that would make the EU pale in comparison – the Office for Budget Responsibility found that Brexit had a “significant adverse impact” on British trade, reducing by 15% compared to if the UK had stayed in the EU.

They claimed Britain’s fishing industries would thrive, promising renewed power related to regulation, access and quotas, with over 90% of fishermen opting to vote in favour of Brexit based on these claims – a report from the University of York, New Economics Foundation, University of Lincoln and marine consultancy service ABPmer has found that these “new powers” are at best below modest, and at worst non-existent. The report also includes findings from the UK Government’s Sea Fisheries Statistics 2020 report, highlighting that the fishing industry’s GDP fell by 29% between 2019 and 2020.

To cover everything said by the Leave Campaign or by the successive Tory governments defending Brexit would make this the next “War and Peace.” More importantly, what they have not said needs to be covered.

Leading Brexiteers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson claim we have “reclaimed our sovereignty;” all at the cost of opportunity for future generations, European comradeship with our neighbours, the ability to decide policies on a continental scale, and our standing as a world leader? Former Home Secretary Priti Patel celebrated the ending of “Freedom of Movement,” which meant EU citizens would require a visa to enter the UK and vice versa. Who is this a win for? Certainly not for working people, students, or anyone looking to enrich their lives through experiencing other cultures.

Families have been torn apart, both metaphorically and literally. The wide age-gaps between those that voted to remain and those that voted to leave reveal how the UK is a nation of two halves; one that yearns for a multicultural united world, and another that wants to “Take Back Control” – even if that means selling out future generations. And what of the lives forever changed by Brexit? Take the case of a British woman that moved to France, fell in love, and had a child with her partner. Upon coming back to the UK, the Home Office told her that her partner could not enter the country. This heartbreaking situation can be summed up in 5 words: “my son misses his papa”.

Shattered dreams were never advertised on the side of the official Brexit bus. Broken homes and displaced families were never spoken about by Boris Johnson or Michael Gove at press conferences. The Tories never “Got Brexit Done.” We, the British people and all our friends across the EU, got done.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.