Jo Swinson appoints new MPs to Shadow Cabinet

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has today announced an expanded Shadow Cabinet.
New MPs Luciana Berger and Phillip Lee will take on Health, Wellbeing and Social Care and Justice respectively. Angela Smith has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for International Development while Sam Gyimah will shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:
As we enter a crucial few days for the future of our country, I am delighted to announce the new Liberal Democrat shadow cabinet.
This team will take the fight to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, and offer a brighter future that neither of their old, tired parties can offer.
The Liberal Democrats are the strongest Remain party and I look forward to working with this fantastic team to fight to keep the UK in the EU.
Wow, that’s quite the insult to the members who left over the handling of Lee’s defection to the party.
https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2019/09/04/lgbt-liberal-democrats-phillip-lee-jennie-rigg/
Great to see Jo appointing, as Shadow Justice Secretary, an MP who’s previously advocated forced hard labour for those convicted of minor crimes (along with, of course, advocating banning immigrants with HIV).
I for one am glad to see the party turning it’s back on all that “liberal principles” nonsense that used to saddle us with such ridiculous notions as a compassionate and evidence based justice policy.
/sarcasm