The Voice

Jo Swinson appoints new MPs to Shadow Cabinet

By | Mon 21st October 2019 - 1:28 pm

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has today announced an expanded Shadow Cabinet.

New MPs Luciana Berger and Phillip Lee will take on Health, Wellbeing and Social Care and Justice respectively. Angela Smith has been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for International Development while Sam Gyimah will shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

As we enter a crucial few days for the future of our country, I am delighted to announce the new Liberal Democrat shadow cabinet.

This team will take the fight to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, and offer a brighter future that neither of their old, tired parties can offer.

The Liberal Democrats are the strongest Remain party and I look forward to working with this fantastic team to fight to keep the UK in the EU.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • William 21st Oct '19 - 1:31pm

    Wow, that’s quite the insult to the members who left over the handling of Lee’s defection to the party.

    https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2019/09/04/lgbt-liberal-democrats-phillip-lee-jennie-rigg/

  • George Potter 21st Oct '19 - 1:34pm

    Great to see Jo appointing, as Shadow Justice Secretary, an MP who’s previously advocated forced hard labour for those convicted of minor crimes (along with, of course, advocating banning immigrants with HIV).

    I for one am glad to see the party turning it’s back on all that “liberal principles” nonsense that used to saddle us with such ridiculous notions as a compassionate and evidence based justice policy.

    /sarcasm

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 21st Oct - 2:32pm
    6 or 7% of GDP equals GBP 2000 per person, not household. The per household number is 5000.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 21st Oct - 2:28pm
    @ Yeovil Yokel "As for you and John Marriott’s apparent determination to see a cloud behind every silver lining". Not so, my Yokel friend. I...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Oct - 2:15pm
    @ Richard Underhill, You're right to point out I have credited Donald Tusk with too much say in the decision making process. I should have...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Oct - 1:42pm
    @ Arnold Kiel, I'd like some more detailed references for the source of your numbers. I seem to remember we have had this discussion before....
  • User AvatarGeorge Potter 21st Oct - 1:34pm
    Great to see Jo appointing, as Shadow Justice Secretary, an MP who's previously advocated forced hard labour for those convicted of minor crimes (along with,...
  • User AvatarWilliam 21st Oct - 1:31pm
    Wow, that's quite the insult to the members who left over the handling of Lee's defection to the party. https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2019/09/04/lgbt-liberal-democrats-phillip-lee-jennie-rigg/