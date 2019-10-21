Review: The Wolves in the Forest, tackling inequality in the 21st Century

The relationship between liberty and inequality is one of the central tensions in liberal philosophy – and one of the defining lines between economic and social liberalism. So it’s highly appropriate that the Social Liberal Forum have published a collection of essays on this theme (edited by Paul Hindley and Gordon Lishman), taking its title from Lloyd George’s promise when presenting his ‘People’s Budget’ that there would be a time when ‘poverty…will be as remote to the people of this country as the wolves which once infested its forests.’

Peter Hain contributes a sharply-worded essay on the Liberal Democrat record in the coalition, accusing us of abandoning the legacies of Keynes and Beveridge, though recognising that the previous Labour government had also failed to challenge the conventional wisdom of ‘mainstream economics’. Other contributors reclaim Keynes, and Hobhouse, as major Liberal thinkers. Paul Hindley insists that ‘individual liberty cannot exist without social justice’; and adds that the distinction between social democracy and social liberalism is that the latter are committed to spreading power as well as wealth. Gordon Lishman reminds us that spreading power and status at work is also a long-held Liberal theme – badly neglected in recent years. Robert Brown notes that a Liberal citizen community must be politically and economically inclusive: ‘People must feel they have a stake in society.’

Several contributions explore the different dimensions of inequality – from Britain’s sharp differences in regional prosperity to wide gaps in educational provision and social aspiration, to continuing inequalities for women and for ethnic minorities. James Sandbach traces the differential impact of cuts in legal aid and access to justice on already-disadvantaged citizens; Chris Bowers argues that poorer people suffer disproportionately from environmental degradation.

After the retreat of the ‘Orange Book’ Liberals, which Geoff Payne celebrates in the conclusion, the party has again become more clearly social liberal in approach. This book takes our internal debate usefully forward. But there’s a lot further to go. We have not yet engaged as fully as we should in the challenge to the conventional wisdom of economics: there’s a whole debate about sustainable capitalism, about the limits to globalization and the proper relationship between economics, open societies and democratic government which has not yet filtered deeply enough into the British political debate.

There’s a mass of evidence on the different dimensions of inequality (not just the UN Report and the writings of Thomas Piketty, which many Liberal Democrat Voice contributors have read). The Resolution Foundation is producing detailed analyses on ‘the generation of poverty’ and related issues; the Institute for Fiscal Studies has launched a major research programme, chaired by Sir Angus Deaton, on ‘Inequalities in the 21st Century’, which declares in its introductory paper that ‘As at no other time in history, inequalities dominate the economic and policy debate.’ (No. 10 has recently attacked both these respected non-partisan think tanks as ‘left-wing’ for their implied criticism of current orthodoxy.) The UK2070 Commission, chaired by Lord Kerslake and managed by a unit at the University of Sheffield, published in May its first report on widening regional inequalities in ‘this divided nation.’

This SLF volume is a useful contribution to one of the central issues in British politics. But the argument needs to be taken much further, both inside our party and in the wider public debate. How do we persuade voters that higher taxes are a necessary contribution to creating a more just and sustainable society, against Conservatives offering them further tax cuts? How do we persuade comfortable people in England’s south-east to pay more to regenerate the left-behind towns and cities of the north? How do we spread power as well as income and wealth, to reintegrate a disillusioned electorate into our democratic life? How do we push for different forms of workplace participation, representation and governance? I hope the Social Liberal Forum will explore all these issues in depth, as we battle against the well-funded think tanks of the right with their defence of unregulated capitalism and a shrunken state.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.