Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson arrives at Conference

By | Sat 14th September 2019 - 11:09 am

It was a truly impressive site as Jo Swinson led a group including newly elected MEPs, key seat candidates and other key party figures such as Isabelle Parasram, our Vice President BAME down the hill in the sunshine towards the Conference Centre.

Shaffaq Mohammed, Yorkshire and the Humber MEP and HazelGrove PPC Lisa Smart were on either side of her in a group that included our own Kirsten Johnson as PPC for North Devon and Wendy Chamberlain, who is challenging for the most marginal seat in the country.

The tv cameras were there. You wouldn’t believe how much work goes into a tiny 10 second clip on the news. People were gathered there for almost half an hour beforehand as  party staffers made sure that everything was going to look fantastic.

I’m always worried I’m going to get in the way, so I asked Callum Littlemore, who is brilliant at these things to drag me out if it looked like I was going to spoil a good shot.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

4 Comments

  • Tristan Ward 14th Sep '19 - 12:03pm

    Sorry. This kind of personality cult posting is pretty silly

  • David Becket 14th Sep '19 - 12:12pm

    Politicians are, in the main, not household names. Lib Dem leaders have less name recognition than others. A picture like this of our leader striding down a sunny Bournemouth hill surrounded by key Lib Dem figures will attract publicity and improve our visibility with the public. We have not seen anything like this since Paddy and Charles,
    bring it on.

  • Paul Barker 14th Sep '19 - 12:24pm

    The most recent Polling suggests that only 1 in 3 Voters know who Jo is, we need to promote Her at every opportunity.
    This is meant for Media to use in short clips, its aimed at average, not-very-interested Voters, not LDV readers.

