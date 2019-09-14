Jo Swinson arrives at Conference

It was a truly impressive site as Jo Swinson led a group including newly elected MEPs, key seat candidates and other key party figures such as Isabelle Parasram, our Vice President BAME down the hill in the sunshine towards the Conference Centre.

Impressive to see @joswinson arrive at #ldconf in the sunshine surrounded by future MPs and newly elected MEPs. pic.twitter.com/OOK1jhuMGc — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) September 14, 2019

Shaffaq Mohammed, Yorkshire and the Humber MEP and HazelGrove PPC Lisa Smart were on either side of her in a group that included our own Kirsten Johnson as PPC for North Devon and Wendy Chamberlain, who is challenging for the most marginal seat in the country.

The tv cameras were there. You wouldn’t believe how much work goes into a tiny 10 second clip on the news. People were gathered there for almost half an hour beforehand as party staffers made sure that everything was going to look fantastic.

I’m always worried I’m going to get in the way, so I asked Callum Littlemore, who is brilliant at these things to drag me out if it looked like I was going to spoil a good shot.

