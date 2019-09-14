We must create a non Brexit dividend

The Liberal Democrats have been the proud standard-bearers of the rearguard action from the 2016 EU referendum. That Britain is still in the EU, and we as a party are enjoying a revival from the drubbing of 2015, are direct results of our commitment to what looked at the time like a lost cause.
But if, as seems likely, we go into the next general election with a policy of revoking Article 50 without another referendum, it will become absolutely vital for us to present to the electorate a ‘non-Brexit dividend’ – otherwise we will fail the very society we have claimed to bat for over several decades.
Last year I wrote in LDV that our party’s approach to the most pressing issue of our time should be summed up by paraphrasing Tony Blair’s dictum from his time as shadow Home Office Secretary – we should be ‘tough on Brexit, and tough on the causes of Brexit’. We have been brilliant at the first but not so good at the second. That must now change.
There are no policy disagreements here. Whatever the question was, Brexit isn’t the answer. The EU is far from perfect, but the idea that we’re better off outside than inside is preposterous. But precisely because Brexit makes no sense, we have to look at why so many people voted for it. And to dismiss it as just years of anti-EU hectoring by the press won’t bring people round to understanding our view.
Our line to date has been that we want a people’s vote. In other words, there is so much doubt about what the 2016 Leave vote meant, and how legitimate the mandate is, that we have to put it back to the people. But if we’re not now putting it back to the people, we have to show that we’re as tough on the causes of Brexit as on Brexit itself, or we really will leave ourselves open to accusations that we are illiberal and undemocratic.
There’s an easy way to do this – we package a number of our existing anti-austerity policies into a non-Brexit dividend, which we market with all the zest and zeal of a front-line election slogan. Among the policies that would fit in this non-Brexit dividend are our plans to put more money into local government, and to build more houses, our NHS and education strategies, and even our approach to a land tax. Any policy that addresses the concerns of those who feel left behind by the affluence of the south-east and the international business elite can be part of the non-Brexit dividend package.
Having a non-Brexit dividend (see how often I’m trumpeting it already!) will do two things. It will establish in the minds of the public that there are material gains to be had from staying in the EU. I know we’ve been saying this, but it’s been very theoretical – our non-Brexit dividend needs to make the gains relevant to the everyday lives of Brexit-leaning voters, and to tell them that by staying in the EU we can afford anti-austerity measures. And it will offer a reward or compensation to those who feel they are giving up on their cherished dream of Britain leaving the EU.
I confess I’m not totally comfortable with us campaigning to revoke Article 50 without a people’s vote. We have deftly steered clear of the anti-democratic accusation for three years, largely because we could legitimately argue that ‘review and affirm’ is part of the British culture (we don’t exchange on buying a house until solicitors and surveyors have done their investigations; members have a vote on a completed trade union negotiation; shareholders vote on a proposed takeover; a doctor must regularly update a patient’s consent, etc; so why shouldn’t we put a Leave deal back to the people?). But I fear that not putting it back to the people will make accusations that we’re anti-democratic more likely to stick.
Whether that’s our policy or not, we have to be tough on the causes of Brexit, and that’s why the non-Brexit dividend should be an integral part of our policy offering at the next election. It involves little or nothing new, just repackaging in a form the public will get. Basic marketing really.
* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.
Unfortunately I am unable to come to conference because of illness in the family, but the news that the party may move away from its commitment to a second referendum is music to my ears.
For many years I have felt like a lone voice, saying that another referendum was not the way forward, as there is every likelihood that it would solve nothing and leave us in exactly the same position we are in now.
Stating clearly what the party believes and asking people to vote for it, by revoking Article 50, leaver voters in no doubt as to where we stand and what we would do if we were returned in a position to influence any future government.
I am no fan of the SNP, but in previous contributions to Lib-Dem Voice I have used them as an example by saying that they are clear about their support for independence, regardless of any referendum result and that our party should be as clear on major issues such as EU membership, or we will not deserve the support of the electorate, who are crying out for clarity from their politicians.
As someone who has attended Scottish and Federal Conferences for around 40 years, this is one debate I would have been submitting a speakers card for.
Have a great conference and I will be there in spirit.
Fine if you want to be tough on the causes of Brexit, the main one was immigration so state “We will as a government enforce the rules on EU immigration, which previous UK governments choose not to”.
As the Independent article shows that rather shoots the Brexiteers largest fox. It also gets them asking why their friendly neighbourhood Right Wing tough on immigration Tories never enacted the powers they had ( also plants the seed of doubt are they ever going to be, hint for the xenophobic amongst us, who worry about their little village for people like them, no they never will be, cheap people trump the need to pander to you with anything other than word every day of the week)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-no-deal-eu-immigration-control-vote-leave-latest-a9102686.html
I should have added, that the first referendum was a bad idea, and if that was the case, there was every chance a second one would prove to be exactly the same.
That is; divisive and inconclusive, producing a result that could be interpreted in many different ways by both sides of the argument.
John,
Not alone, merely an outsider of an idea whose time was coming. It takes time for a critical mass to develop, if revoke fails, some comfort may be gained by the realistion that in time people will claim they to where in favour as they jump on the bandwagon. Why many ardent followers of Blair into Iraq now remember they where against it. Bad ideas with bad consequences soon lose their followers. I suspect they with morph into “This isn’t my Brexit/Lexit” too “I was never in favour of Lexit/Brexit”; but it is ever so with our flexible friends, they will contort themselves into ever more rediclious shapes to avoid reality and responsibility while hoping to stay cedible; a battle they long ago lost in the eyes of anyone but themselves and many of them dont thing their fellows are credible.
Federal conference provides delegates with a lot of paper and a lot of things to think about. David Cameron’s book is being serialised in the Times today, but read Nick Clegg’s book first. ‘Politics Between the Extremes’ is a must have in hardback or paperback. “a passionate plea for the centre ground”.
Chapter 9 ‘The return of Liberalism’ page 225.
“In 1993, I spent several months in Budapest, having won a writing prize from the Financial Times, examining the mass privatisation schemes that were taking place across Central and Eastern Europe. Back then Victor Orban was the leader of a fizzingly liberal, youthful party, Fidesz. Indeed, its commitment to the virtues of youth was such that it introduced a ban on any Fidesz party member being aged over forty.”
That sounds undemocratic, but please consider a general election in which voters much older than the FIDESZ limit chose to rid themselves of the communist government with which they were all too familiar. The age limit of the candidates gave voters confidence that they were untainted and should be trusted. Imagine applying that to the UK. The MPs whom John Major called “bastards” would be out.
At Liberal International conferences the age limit was questioned, including the one in Buda-Pest (visited by Mary Robinson). The young candidates were getting older every day, so the age limit (initially 35) was raised to allow them to continue.
“The contrast with the Orban of today – Vladimir Putin’s chief cheerleader in Central and Eastern Europe – speaks volumes about the dramatic lurch towards insularity and nationalism in European politics since the collapse of the Berlin Wall”.
I speak still as a pragmatic remainer, like Lord Hague has always claimed to be. I could live with a half in, half out, Norway style solution and nothing I have seen, heard or read since that fateful day in June three years ago has made me change my mind (sorry ‘frankie’ for my cowardice).
If the Lib Dems were in the position to engineer a revocation of Article 50, I am truly fearful of what this might do not only to our democracy but, equally importantly, to our social cohesion. My wife has just pre ordered Cameron’s mea culpa (she got it for £10 cheaper on a certain well known online retailer). Much as I blame Dave for what has happened, I reckon I still might just read it, especially to see what he has to say about certain individuals. It’s a pity we can’t ‘revoke’ him, or them, for that matter! He claims to think about what he has done every day. Well, Dave old chap, so do I and so do most of my friends and family!
At first when I heard about us promising to Revoke Article 50 I thought we were taking a mouldy leaf out of Labour’s book and taking up two positions at the same time, one of which seemed undemocratic to me. Now I think I understand that if we win a majority in a GE we will revoke, which means we would have a democratic mandate to put all this behind us.
I totally agree with you, Chris, that we must offer a different way of dividing up the cake at the same time as stopping this Brexit nightmare. I have seen it put quite well in the slogan Remain, Renew, Reform in that we will renew our divided society and Reform it’s outdated democracy so we never get into this mess again.
The “cause” of Brexit is joining the EU in the first place. There was no vote on something that fundamentally altered politics and citizenship. And only narrowly didn’t alter the currency. Very few people in the late 1980s to 01/11/93 were actively asking to join a far reaching political unification project. So idea that you can tackle the “causes” of Brexit whilst in the EU is nonsensical. Also idea that it was “caused” is loaded. It’s like saying what “causes” people to vote Lib Dem or what “caused” them to vote “remain”. It’s a denial of political agency that treats differing views as if they are not really views, but as a sort of pseudo mystery. To be honest, I suspect not even a majority of the remain vote is actively committed to the EU as a political project in the way those who think ever closer union is desirable are. I also suspect that if the Major government had put Maastricht to a public vote we would never have joined.
@ Matt,
“I also suspect that if the Major government had put Maastricht to a public vote we would never have joined.”
No. That was why we didn’t get the vote! Maastricht was the defining moment for the start of the EU. The old EEC had its problems but worked reasonably well. The difference was of course never probably explained to the electorate. It was passed off as “just another treaty” and nothing for the rest of us to worry our heads about.
@ Chris Bowers,
“…tough on Brexit, and tough on the causes of Brexit’.
Do you know just how condescending this sounds? Condescension is the natural response of superior middle class Remainers, so perhaps you don’t. It’s comparing Brexit to crime. The EU makes us oiks so angry that we decided to stop mugging old ladies, at least temporarily, and voted for Brexit instead!
If you still don’t get it try “…tough on Remain, and tough on the causes of Remain’. How does that sound?
I probably shouldn’t have pointed this out because this continued level of condescension doesn’t go unnoticed. It doesn’t do the the Remain cause any good at all!
Please keep it up! 🙂