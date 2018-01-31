Jo Swinson calls for misogyny to be made a hate crime

Crimes motivated by prejudice such as homophobia and racism already carry stiffer penalties, so if we accept that principle, why on earth do we not include misogyny in that?
Jo Swinson this week made that very point using some colourful language on the Victoria Derbyshire show.
When an MP swears on live TV.
“There’s a big difference between saying ‘can I buy you a drink?’ and saying ‘do you want some c**k?’”@LibDems’ @JoSwinson says crimes motivated by misogyny must be considered a hate crime.
Clip contains explicit language pic.twitter.com/M375d4lGda
— Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) January 29, 2018
You can watch the whole thing here from 1:26:31
She has been pretty much winning Twitter over the past few days. Unsurprisingly she has had more than her fair share of trolls in her timeline and she’s faced them all down.
When people make your point for you… https://t.co/wKgutZKgdW
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 30, 2018
Except that’s crap. Harassment has real impact. It creates fear and intimidation, women don’t know if it will stop at words or lead to worse. We can feel the need to change our routes home or to work, sometimes our clothes, just to feel safe. That’s a restriction of our freedom.
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 29, 2018
I agree it is not a perfect world, but rather than sit back and accept it, I choose to try to make it better. I have a life, thanks, and will continue to stick to my liberal principles. And by the way, it’s Ms Swinson, not Miss.
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 29, 2018
And you miss the point. Making misogyny a hate crime does not make anything not currently a crime a crime, it just makes them easier to deal with and encourages reporting.
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 29, 2018
On Saturday morning I laughed for probably 10 minutes when I read this:
You know you must be right when you open Twitter and the people disagreeing with you are “MotorbikeWanker” and
Arron Banks. #reassuring #timesup #ExitFromBrexit pic.twitter.com/mSWSavOvmZ
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 27, 2018
And even more when she engaged with “Mr Wanker”
I think the tweet you’re looking for, Mr Wanker, is thishttps://t.co/YXfKCcESDI
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 27, 2018
She had a good chat with former athlete Kriss Akabusi too:
1. Exposing abuse of power is not red-top journalism
2. The reader could express their disappointment without benn dismissive and condescending (“silly young girls”) to the women who were groped in their workplace.
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 27, 2018
Jo Swinson’s book, Equal Power, is due out tomorrow. I thought I had reached peak excitement with the last Harry Potter book, but it’s nothing compared to my sense of anticipation about this one. When I got the email to say it was in the shop, I was thrilled to bits.
Anyway, if you haven’t already, order it here. .
Will she get national publicity for this? If so it would be individual recognition and something people will remember one way or the other. We are desperately short of recognition at the moment.
As the saying goes the only bad publicity is no publicity. Would it be something dragged up by opponents in an election, and if so how would the public react? In this day and age the vast majority would probably “not give a damn”, as Clarke Gable would say.
While applauding much of what Jo says – we do need to be careful on what language (as supposed to actions) is made criminal as supposed to just thought unacceptable.
Jo is right – there is a big difference between saying the two things. Its not evident that the difference is that one is a ‘hate crime’ motivated by misogyny though.
I agree with a lot of what Jo says. But we shouldn’t be adding more strands to hate crime legislation because its sends out a terrible message to those left behind/outside.
My first thought upon reading this was how old I obviously am and how depressing it is than any man would think this an acceptable way to talk to any fellow human being. But then I thought, how do you prove, in court, that the crass, unforgivably rude comment was motivated by mysogeny, rather than just ignorance (or drink !). A real challenge for the legislation drafters and a potential pay day for lawyers. Jo is right though and we need to move, somehow, to a place where the interaction between men and women is at least conducted with grace and good manners. Or does that sound absurdly bourgeoise ?