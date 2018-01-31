Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson calls for misogyny to be made a hate crime

By | Wed 31st January 2018 - 11:58 am

Crimes motivated by prejudice such as homophobia and racism already carry stiffer penalties, so if we accept that principle, why on earth do we not include misogyny in that?

Jo Swinson this week made that very point using some colourful language on the Victoria Derbyshire show.

You can watch the whole thing here from 1:26:31

She has been pretty much winning Twitter over the past few days. Unsurprisingly she has had more than her fair share of trolls in her timeline and she’s faced them all down.

On Saturday morning I laughed for probably 10 minutes when I read this:

And even more when she engaged with “Mr Wanker”

She had a good chat with former athlete Kriss Akabusi too:

Jo Swinson’s book, Equal Power, is due out tomorrow. I thought I had reached peak excitement with the last Harry Potter book, but it’s nothing compared to my sense of anticipation about this one. When I got the email to say it was in the shop, I was thrilled to bits.

Anyway, if you haven’t already, order it here. .

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

5 Comments

  • theakes 31st Jan '18 - 12:47pm

    Will she get national publicity for this? If so it would be individual recognition and something people will remember one way or the other. We are desperately short of recognition at the moment.
    As the saying goes the only bad publicity is no publicity. Would it be something dragged up by opponents in an election, and if so how would the public react? In this day and age the vast majority would probably “not give a damn”, as Clarke Gable would say.

  • Michael 31st Jan '18 - 2:55pm

    While applauding much of what Jo says – we do need to be careful on what language (as supposed to actions) is made criminal as supposed to just thought unacceptable.

  • James 31st Jan '18 - 3:34pm

    Jo is right – there is a big difference between saying the two things. Its not evident that the difference is that one is a ‘hate crime’ motivated by misogyny though.

  • OnceALibDem 31st Jan '18 - 4:05pm

    I agree with a lot of what Jo says. But we shouldn’t be adding more strands to hate crime legislation because its sends out a terrible message to those left behind/outside.

  • Chris Cory 31st Jan '18 - 7:23pm

    My first thought upon reading this was how old I obviously am and how depressing it is than any man would think this an acceptable way to talk to any fellow human being. But then I thought, how do you prove, in court, that the crass, unforgivably rude comment was motivated by mysogeny, rather than just ignorance (or drink !). A real challenge for the legislation drafters and a potential pay day for lawyers. Jo is right though and we need to move, somehow, to a place where the interaction between men and women is at least conducted with grace and good manners. Or does that sound absurdly bourgeoise ?

