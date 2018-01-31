Jo Swinson calls for misogyny to be made a hate crime

Crimes motivated by prejudice such as homophobia and racism already carry stiffer penalties, so if we accept that principle, why on earth do we not include misogyny in that?

Jo Swinson this week made that very point using some colourful language on the Victoria Derbyshire show.

When an MP swears on live TV. “There’s a big difference between saying ‘can I buy you a drink?’ and saying ‘do you want some c**k?’”@LibDems’ @JoSwinson says crimes motivated by misogyny must be considered a hate crime. Clip contains explicit language pic.twitter.com/M375d4lGda — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) January 29, 2018

You can watch the whole thing here from 1:26:31

She has been pretty much winning Twitter over the past few days. Unsurprisingly she has had more than her fair share of trolls in her timeline and she’s faced them all down.

When people make your point for you… https://t.co/wKgutZKgdW — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 30, 2018

Except that’s crap. Harassment has real impact. It creates fear and intimidation, women don’t know if it will stop at words or lead to worse. We can feel the need to change our routes home or to work, sometimes our clothes, just to feel safe. That’s a restriction of our freedom. — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 29, 2018

I agree it is not a perfect world, but rather than sit back and accept it, I choose to try to make it better. I have a life, thanks, and will continue to stick to my liberal principles. And by the way, it’s Ms Swinson, not Miss. — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 29, 2018

And you miss the point. Making misogyny a hate crime does not make anything not currently a crime a crime, it just makes them easier to deal with and encourages reporting. — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 29, 2018

On Saturday morning I laughed for probably 10 minutes when I read this:

You know you must be right when you open Twitter and the people disagreeing with you are “MotorbikeWanker” and

Arron Banks. #reassuring #timesup #ExitFromBrexit pic.twitter.com/mSWSavOvmZ — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 27, 2018

And even more when she engaged with “Mr Wanker”

I think the tweet you’re looking for, Mr Wanker, is thishttps://t.co/YXfKCcESDI — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 27, 2018

She had a good chat with former athlete Kriss Akabusi too:

1. Exposing abuse of power is not red-top journalism

2. The reader could express their disappointment without benn dismissive and condescending (“silly young girls”) to the women who were groped in their workplace. — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 27, 2018

Jo Swinson’s book, Equal Power, is due out tomorrow. I thought I had reached peak excitement with the last Harry Potter book, but it’s nothing compared to my sense of anticipation about this one. When I got the email to say it was in the shop, I was thrilled to bits.

Anyway, if you haven’t already, order it here. .

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings