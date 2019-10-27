Caron Lindsay

Jo Swinson’s message for Diwali

By | Sun 27th October 2019 - 7:47 pm

Here’s Jo Swinson’s message for Diwali:

 

Today, we join Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities to celebrate Diwali.

Across the country, streets will come alive with dazzling light displays and homes will be adorned with extravagant decorations, all to mark the festival of lights.

As families and loved ones gather to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, let us all hold on to Diwali’s central message of joy, community and new beginnings. Our country’s strength lies in the rich diversity of its people and it is our duty to create an environment where people of all faiths, beliefs and worldviews are welcomed and embraced.

As we mark the Hindu New Year, let us take full advantage of the opportunity to embrace new beginnings and let us reflect on how we can make a positive impact in whatever environment, space and community we find ourselves in.

So, on this Diwali, I wish everyone in the UK and around the world a joyous celebration.

Shubh Diwali and Saal Mubarak

Our Vice President BAME Isabelle Parasram marked the occasion:

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGuy Benson 27th Oct - 8:40pm
    Thanks all for your comments - just wanted to drop a few replies to some of them: @William Francis - I agree, part of what...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 27th Oct - 8:37pm
    Good suggestion, Sam, and welcome to LDV!
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 27th Oct - 8:24pm
    Alex Macfie 27th Oct '19 - 9:48am "seat exchanges in both directions between the Tories and Labour" also Tories to and from Brexit, These undercurrents...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 27th Oct - 7:59pm
    @Sam Gyimah "How about being the “party of responsible business”. Yes - I like that. Businesses which operate for the benefit of the many rather...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 27th Oct - 7:39pm
    @ Paul Walter "Do you have evidence that she didn’t consult parliamentary colleagues before this announcement?" ..... And do you, Paul, have any evidence that...
  • User Avatarexpats 27th Oct - 7:38pm
    Ross McLean 27th Oct '19 - 7:15pm....................You all don’t need to worry though – Johnson and Corbyn have both rejected the proposal today. It may...
Sat 2nd Nov 2019
10:00
East of England Regional Conference 2019
Mon 4th Nov 2019
19:00
Oswestry Libdem Pint
Sat 9th Nov 2019
09:30
Spalding Coffee Break
Thu 14th Nov 2019
Neath Port Talbot, Rhos by-election
Sat 23rd Nov 2019
00:30
Connect training
10:00
Lincolnshire Federation of Liberal Democrats AGM