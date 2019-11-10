The Voice

Jo Swinson’s statement for Remembrance Sunday

By | Sun 10th November 2019 - 9:15 am

Here is Jo Swinson’s statement for Remembrance Sunday

Today we remember all those who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom. We also give our heartfelt thanks to those members of our armed forces, to veterans and their families, for all they do and the sacrifices they make to keep us safe.

We know it is so hard for people to be away from their loved ones and we owe them a debt of gratitude. We should also pause to reflect and remember today how fragile peace can be and how important it is that we all continue to stand up alongside our allies to preserve it.

