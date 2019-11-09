My favourite election moment of the week

It’s a toss up between Jo Swinson and arriving at a visit in Auchtermuchty and Willie Rennie and Alex Cole-Hamilton being, well, themselves.

Yesterday, Jo visited North East Fife

The typo in this, from a Courier reporter, is very amusing, but I just loved the exuberance of it.

The baby is Daphne Grint, 5 month old daughter of Scottish Lib Dem environment spokesperson Rebecca Bell.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has arrived at the Auchtermuchty base of Crafty Maltsters to deliver her message to Scottish voters with local MSP Willie Ronnie. pic.twitter.com/bsvZQMqSSJ — Cheryl Peebles (@C_CPeebles) November 8, 2019

And it’s Willie himself who provides the other iconic moment along with Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton. And there wasn’t a farm animal in sight.

.@willie_rennie and @agcolehamilton with their best Morecambe and Wise impression on the campaign trail for @scotlibdems … pic.twitter.com/h52imHBGbv — Lewis McKenzie (@LewisMcKenzie94) November 5, 2019

The pair were at a primary school in Edinburgh to talk about the need to invest in education.

What would you choose as your moment of the week?

