A quick canter through some Taxpayers’ Alliance polling

Sat 9th November 2019 - 11:28 am

I’ve spent the last two days being less than warm towards the Taxpayers’ Alliance, but even where I doubt the sincerity of their aims in the generality, the data they produce is nonetheless in that it tells you much about the voters you are trying to convince. And yes, whether or not you can come up with a persuasive argument to reflect their wishes, or if you even want to, you still need to understand their motivation. So, here are some of my personal highlights…

Reducing the basic rate of corporation tax from 19% to 12.5%, the same level as Ireland

Those polled favoured this by 47% to 29%, a net support figure of 18%. You might expect this to be weighted towards those who earn most, yet the data indicates that support levels are pretty consistent across earning groups. What is interesting though, is that the wealthier the person polled was, the more likely they were to oppose such a cut, which feels counterintuitive. For example, where household income was below £10,000, opposition to such a move was 25%, yet where household income was over £100,000, opposition ran at 39%.

Reform stamp duty so only those moving to homes worth more than £1m have to pay

In other words, take most house purchases outside the stamp duty regime altogether. But again, support is fairly consistent across household income brackets and opposition increases with household income. Across those polled, 66% supported the idea, and only 17% opposed it. Interestingly, the rate of opposition amongst 2015 and 2017 Liberal Democrat voters is higher than that amongst Labour voters (25% to 18% for 2015 voters, 24% to 19% for 2017 voters).

Cut the cost of motoring by reducing fuel duty and road tax

Popular, right? Well, yes, by a margin of 2:1. And yet, those who indicated that they were Liberal Democrat voters in both 2015 and 2017 are marginally opposed to this. And, once again, support levels are greater in poorer households, presumably because the costs of running a car represent a greater proportion of household budgets in poorer households.

Local authorities should introduce “tourism taxes” where tourists pay a small charge to stay in a town or city

You may be surprised to find that support for the idea is higher in London (net support 20%), than in the East Midlands (net support -23%), although, at the national level, support and opposition are balanced. Support increases with household income, which may reflect the fact that tourism sustains a great many low-paid jobs.

Spending on foreign aid should be reduced and reallocated to other priority areas like the Police, the NHS and schools

Slightly depressingly, there is broad support for this notion, regardless of age, household income, region or political persuasion. Overall, net support runs at +64%, (77% support, 13% oppose), and even those indicating an allegiance to the Liberal Democrats were in favour by a margin of 2:1. You can probably expect a Conservative administration, or even a Labour one, to cut the International Development budget hard, and fast, if Brexit has the feared impact on Government revenues.

There is much more besides, some seemingly a bit niche, but all of it interesting in its own way. And, because I’m a nice person (most of the time), you can look at the Taxpayers’ Alliance findings here. Take a look, and see what you think…

* Mark Valladares could look at polling tables for hours…

One Comment

  • frankie 9th Nov '19 - 1:21pm

    Everybody wants to pay less for what they get. The Taxpayers Alliance push one side of the equation pay less, what they don’t say is you’ll get less. If they said pay less tax get no NHS, no pension and holes with a little bit of road round them, how many would want the tax cut. Damm few and those that did would be either very, very rich ( those that fund the 1% Alliance) or fools.

