Jo: The fight to stop Brexit is far from over

So Boris Johnson has struck an eleventh hour deal which he intends to put to Parliament as hundreds of thousands of marchers take to the street demanding a People’s Vote. The Lib Dems will be meeting at the Duke of Wellington Arch in Hyde Park at 11 am.
Jo’s reaction was pretty clear. We continue to fight to stop Brexit:
The fight to stop Brexit is far from over.
Boris Johnson’s deal would be bad for our economy, bad for our public services, and bad for our environment.
The next few days will set the direction of our country for generations, and I am more determined than ever to stop Brexit.
When this deal comes to Parliament we will use every possible opportunity to give the public a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal that includes the option to remain in the European Union.
Question..”When is a ‘deal’ not a deal?”
Answer…. “When the DUP say ‘NO’!!!
And there is no-one who can say ‘NO’ as loudly, and as often, as the DUP.
I don’t think this is the right response. If the DUP is not backing the agreement then we need to be using this to offer an agreement to support putting this agreement to the people between this deal and revoking article 50.
Ultimately torpedoing this deal in parliament before getting to that point would not be a good thing as the last thing we can afford is finishing up coming out with no deal at all, and also getting this back to a public vote would be preferable to trying to settle it with a general election.
If the government and parliament agrees to a referendum on the deal including remain, (I would also include No Deal as well) then, for goodness sake, take the offer regardless of the DUP. Then, Lib Dems and all other remainers, put your money where your mouth is and get campaigning. However, it won’t be a walk in the park unless you change your tactics radically from last time!
Adam Penny:
I do not know how far you read this. Did you get to “When this deal comes to Parliament we will use every possible opportunity to give the public a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal that includes the option to remain in the European Union.”?