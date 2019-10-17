The Voice

Jo: The fight to stop Brexit is far from over

By | Thu 17th October 2019 - 11:10 am

So Boris Johnson has struck an eleventh hour deal which he intends to put to Parliament as hundreds of thousands of marchers take to the street demanding a People’s Vote.  The Lib Dems will be meeting at the Duke of Wellington Arch in Hyde Park at 11 am.

Jo’s reaction was pretty clear. We continue to fight to stop Brexit:

The fight to stop Brexit is far from over.

Boris Johnson’s deal would be bad for our economy, bad for our public services, and bad for our environment.

The next few days will set the direction of our country for generations, and I am more determined than ever to stop Brexit.

When this deal comes to Parliament we will use every possible opportunity to give the public a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal that includes the option to remain in the European Union.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Adam Penny 17th Oct '19 - 11:36am

    I don’t think this is the right response. If the DUP is not backing the agreement then we need to be using this to offer an agreement to support putting this agreement to the people between this deal and revoking article 50.

    Ultimately torpedoing this deal in parliament before getting to that point would not be a good thing as the last thing we can afford is finishing up coming out with no deal at all, and also getting this back to a public vote would be preferable to trying to settle it with a general election.

  • John Marriott 17th Oct '19 - 11:44am

    If the government and parliament agrees to a referendum on the deal including remain, (I would also include No Deal as well) then, for goodness sake, take the offer regardless of the DUP. Then, Lib Dems and all other remainers, put your money where your mouth is and get campaigning. However, it won’t be a walk in the park unless you change your tactics radically from last time!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 17th Oct - 11:44am
    If the government and parliament agrees to a referendum on the deal including remain, (I would also include No Deal as well) then, for goodness...
  • User AvatarAdam Penny 17th Oct - 11:36am
    I don't think this is the right response. If the DUP is not backing the agreement then we need to be using this to offer...
  • User Avatarexpats 17th Oct - 11:29am
    Question.."When is a 'deal' not a deal?" Answer.... "When the DUP say 'NO'!!! And there is no-one who can say 'NO' as loudly, and as...
  • User AvatarPeter Wrigley 17th Oct - 11:27am
    As both Malcolm Todd and Mick Taylor hint, one source of voting fraud is in the postal vote. In my view, though without any evidence,...
  • User AvatarPaul R 17th Oct - 11:18am
    Most adults have photo ids such as driving licences and/or passports. Those that don’t can easily get an Age verification identity card. Those are largely...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 17th Oct - 10:46am
    Supermarkets provide cash back at the tills. Investment advice is only information and can be provided by other means. Retailers such as Tesco, Marks and...