Poll sensation for Luciana Berger

A couple of weeks ago, Luciana Berger announced that she was leaving Liverpool to contest Finchley and Golders Green for the Liberal Democrats.
A Survation poll has put her way ahead of the Conservatives.
Finchley & Golders Green Westminster voting intention:
LDEM: 41% (+34)
CON: 29% (-18)
LAB: 25% (-19)
GRN: 3% (+1)
BREX: 2% (+2)
via @Survation, 02 Oct
Chgs. w/ 2017 result.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) October 16, 2019
It’s only one poll, but definitely promising.
Luciana Berger is obviously an asset.
Louise Ellman has said that Jeremy Corbyn is “not fit” to be Prime Minister and that she is
“deeply troubled” by the “growth of anti-Semitism” in Labour in recent years.
What happened in 2017 is not a good guide, circumstances change.