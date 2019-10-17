The Voice

Poll sensation for Luciana Berger

By | Thu 17th October 2019 - 10:25 am

A couple of weeks ago, Luciana Berger announced that she was leaving Liverpool to contest Finchley and Golders Green for the Liberal Democrats.

A Survation poll has put her way ahead of the Conservatives.

It’s only one poll, but definitely promising.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Richard Underhill 17th Oct '19 - 12:12pm

    Luciana Berger is obviously an asset.
    Louise Ellman has said that Jeremy Corbyn is “not fit” to be Prime Minister and that she is
    “deeply troubled” by the “growth of anti-Semitism” in Labour in recent years.

  • Richard Underhill 17th Oct '19 - 12:16pm

    What happened in 2017 is not a good guide, circumstances change.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 17th Oct - 12:12pm
    Luciana Berger is obviously an asset. Louise Ellman has said that Jeremy Corbyn is "not fit" to be Prime Minister and that she is "deeply...
  • User AvatarJeremy Hargreaves 17th Oct - 12:01pm
    Hi Lorenzo No plans for this at the moment, but the new team needs to get our feet under the table and work out plans...
  • User AvatarMartin 17th Oct - 11:58am
    Adam Penny: I do not know how far you read this. Did you get to "When this deal comes to Parliament we will use every...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 17th Oct - 11:55am
    Despite the headlines, most people in this country are trustworthy and law abiding. That is why we don't need ID verification for voting. We should...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 17th Oct - 11:44am
    If the government and parliament agrees to a referendum on the deal including remain, (I would also include No Deal as well) then, for goodness...
  • User AvatarAdam Penny 17th Oct - 11:36am
    I don't think this is the right response. If the DUP is not backing the agreement then we need to be using this to offer...