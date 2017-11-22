The Voice

Jo vs Boris: On Russian interference and cyber-attacks

By | Wed 22nd November 2017 - 10:25 am

Yesterday Jo Swinson took on Boris Johnson at Foreign Office questions:

The text is below:

Jo: At the last Foreign Office questions, the Foreign Secretary told me that the UK could not pinpoint any direct Russian cyber-attacks on this country. Today, he tells us the Prime Minister’s comments last week about Russia’s sustained campaign of cyber-espionage and disruption refer only to other countries. Why does he think the UK is uniquely immune to Russian interference, or is he just complacent about the threat?

Boris: I should be clear with the hon. Lady that, because of the sensitivity of the intelligence involved, it is impossible for us to pinpoint these attacks in public. When the Prime Minister referred to “meddling in elections”, she was referring to meddling in other countries.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRed Liberal 22nd Nov - 3:42pm
    Stop Brexit. That's the only fiscal policy that makes unquestionable sense at the moment.
  • User AvatarGlenn Andrews 22nd Nov - 3:24pm
    Replace the million council houses lost....... with council houses.
  • User AvatarLiberal 22nd Nov - 3:19pm
    What's the argument for corporation tax? Surely if you want to tax those at the top then do more with a dividend tax? Don't see...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 22nd Nov - 2:46pm
    Michael BG: I am not qualified to talk about mental problems but help is given to those who are unable to work due to ill...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 22nd Nov - 2:40pm
    "you seem unable to answer the question why did your leaders claim otherwise" You mean like Daniel Hannan? He's not my leader. David Cameron has...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 22nd Nov - 2:36pm
    @ Paul Barker "Raise all benefits except Pensions/Pension Credit". Why ?