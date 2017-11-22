What is your big budget ask?

Just imagine your phone rings. You pick up and the voice on the line says: Hello, Philip Hammond here. I’m just looking for some ideas for my Budget. What is the one thing you want me to do?”

How would you respond? What is the one thing you want to see?

I know we could all rattle off about two dozen things, but you only have one. Be disciplined. When I asked on Twitter last night, the first person said what I was going to say:

Borrow to invest. Bit general, I know. Really I just want him, in a moment of clarity, get up to the despatch box and scream, "Brexit is madness! We're all doomed!" — Lisajane Ellis (@DancinJuicyLane) November 21, 2017

My alternative would be funding to extend Child and Adolescent Mental Health services to 25. Going through this transition is pure hell. You have kids who have lost half their secondary education to mental ill health due to waits in getting seen and then they end up going from well-supported and organised CAMHS services to next to nothing at a time of other huge transitions in their lives at 18.

A smattering of the eclectic responses:

A fair deal for the North East. New rolling stock for the metro. A1 converted to three lane motorway up to team valley and upgrade to metro lines. New lines new stations. Down to Durham. — PLANET MONDAS FORUM (@planetmondas) November 21, 2017

Guaranteed school spending … perhaps even an increase in funding or small pay rise for teachers? — RoisIN Miller (@roisinmiller) November 21, 2017

That's not all that far fetched. I once got a text from my MP asking "have you got any shovel-ready transport schemes that the Chancellor can announce in the budget next week?". — Tim Ward (@TimWardCam) November 21, 2017

Let councils opt out of right to buy and borrow to build social housing for rent. — Chris Stanbra (@Corbychris) November 21, 2017

This is particularly topical:

Maximum 2 week waiting time for UC with option of payment direct to landlord. — ruth waterton (@mefinx) November 21, 2017

1p on the £ tax increase ringfenced for frontline NHS services. And if I can have a second then get rid of Jeremy Hunt. It’s now or never to save our NHS and goodness knows, if Brexit happens then we are going to need it more than ever. — LibDemsRichmondshire (@RichmondshireLD) November 21, 2017

Genuine, real ongoing help for R&D in tech companies. Not the current lip service that disintegrates into farce in the real world that we have now. Want to see unicorns grow? Stop killing them at birth. — Bradley Kieser (@bradkieser) November 21, 2017

I’d settle for some sense of a plan for what will replace all the science funding Brexit will likely deprive us of — Stewart Bosier (@vinguard) November 21, 2017

A Pay Rise for those of us who NEVER get one – disabled people who only have their disability Benefits to live off and have no other form of income or any ability to get a job. Housebound and bedbound people. — Poppy (@Poppy_Hasted) November 21, 2017

And finally, this is the Lib Dems. There’s always one.

Land value tax — Tom Bevan (@DrTom13628346) November 21, 2017

What would you like to see on Phil’s Spreadsheet?

