Caron Lindsay

What is your big budget ask?

By | Wed 22nd November 2017 - 8:45 am

Just imagine your phone rings. You pick up and the voice on the line says: Hello, Philip Hammond here. I’m just looking for some ideas for my Budget. What is the one thing you want me to do?”

How would you respond? What is the one thing you want to see?

I know we could all rattle off about two dozen things, but you only have one. Be disciplined. When I asked on Twitter last night, the first person said what I was going to say:

My alternative would be funding to extend Child and Adolescent Mental Health services to 25. Going through this transition is pure hell. You have kids who have lost half their secondary education to mental ill health due to waits in getting seen and then they end up going from well-supported and organised CAMHS services to next to nothing at a time of other huge transitions in their lives at 18.

A smattering of the eclectic responses:

This is particularly topical:

And finally, this is the Lib Dems. There’s always one.

What would you like to see on Phil’s Spreadsheet?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

4 Comments

  • Michael BG 22nd Nov '17 - 9:26am

    Reverse all the cuts to benefits made since 2015 and restore the real value of out-work benefits to their 2009 levels and scrapping the bedroom tax.

    If I was allowed a second, introduce a voluntary Job Guarantee scheme for those unemployed or on ESA for more than 1 year, which provide jobs tailored to the needs of the person and their future well-being.

  • David Raw 22nd Nov '17 - 9:54am

    @ Michael BG Spot on, Michael, but you and I know it’s not in their DNA. There’s a strong Benthamite punishment element in their thinking about ‘the undeserving poor’.

  • expats 22nd Nov '17 - 11:36am

    I’m with Lisajane Ellis, “Borrow to invest”…No matter what we want/need it has to be paid for,,,
    Although a book entitled “What to feed your free Unicorn” is a good second choice…
    .

  • paul barker 22nd Nov '17 - 11:40am

    Raise all benefits except Pensions/Pension Credit, drop all the compulsory “Interviews, Training ” etc. Cut staff in “Job Centres” by half, scrap Signing On.
    I reckon these measures would mostly pay for themselves by savings on Wages & Rents for swanky Offices first & later by rises in Tax Revenues. The War on Benefits is a major factor in holding Wages down in a time of Low Unemployment.

