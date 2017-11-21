Were Hobhouse MP writes…My housing priorities for the Budget

Tomorrow, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, will present his Budget to the House of Commons. He promises that housing will be the “number one priority”, but will he put the money where his mouth is?

People’s lives can no longer be dictated by a lack of affordable housing; whether to take a job, whether to start a family – many of these life-changing decisions are now overshadowed by the housing crisis. Access to housing is not a luxury, it is a human right.

To address the housing crisis, Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to include five priorities in the Budget:

Additional borrowing of over £100 billion to finance house building

If the government is serious about achieving 300,000 new homes a year, they must prioritise direct investment in house building. For far too long Britain has failed to meet the demand for new housing. Government intervention is now needed to help shift the market dynamics and spur development.

Empower local authorities to build more social housing

Almost two thirds of councils across England are struggling to find social tenancies for homeless people. To help address shortages, the government must remove the cap on council borrowing for house building and allow for suspension of the Right to Buy. The Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, has been quick to point the finger of blame at local planning authorities, but what steps will he take to put power back in their hands?

Help under-30s get a foot on the housing ladder

The younger generation are clearly bearing the brunt of the housing crisis. In my constituency, Bath, house prices are notoriously high and for most young people owning a house here is little more than a pipe dream. To give people the opportunity to move out of the private rented rector and put down roots, I would like to see new “Rent to Own” homes where every monthly rent payment goes towards owning a house outright.

Tackle homelessness head on

The single biggest cause of homelessness in England is the loss of an assured shorthold tenancy, which usually lasts 6 to 12 months. England must follow Scotland’s lead by promoting longer tenancies and increasing security for private renters. Furthermore, the government must reintroduce housing benefits for 18-21 year olds to provide a vital safety net and prevent more young people falling into homelessness.

End “Buy to Leave Empty” practices

To address inequalities in access to housing fierce taxes are needed on the overseas purchase of UK property that is bought to be left empty and council tax on second homes should be doubled. The aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy has highlighted the injustice of vulnerable families left homeless and unable to find affordable homes locally, while surrounding investment properties lie empty. This is entirely unacceptable, given the current housing crisis all homes should be built for living in.

* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, and is on the Brexit Select Committee.