Were Hobhouse MP writes…My housing priorities for the Budget

Tomorrow, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, will present his Budget to the House of Commons. He promises that housing will be the “number one priority”, but will he put the money where his mouth is?
People’s lives can no longer be dictated by a lack of affordable housing; whether to take a job, whether to start a family – many of these life-changing decisions are now overshadowed by the housing crisis. Access to housing is not a luxury, it is a human right.
To address the housing crisis, Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to include five priorities in the Budget:
Additional borrowing of over £100 billion to finance house building
If the government is serious about achieving 300,000 new homes a year, they must prioritise direct investment in house building. For far too long Britain has failed to meet the demand for new housing. Government intervention is now needed to help shift the market dynamics and spur development.
Empower local authorities to build more social housing
Almost two thirds of councils across England are struggling to find social tenancies for homeless people. To help address shortages, the government must remove the cap on council borrowing for house building and allow for suspension of the Right to Buy. The Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, has been quick to point the finger of blame at local planning authorities, but what steps will he take to put power back in their hands?
Help under-30s get a foot on the housing ladder
The younger generation are clearly bearing the brunt of the housing crisis. In my constituency, Bath, house prices are notoriously high and for most young people owning a house here is little more than a pipe dream. To give people the opportunity to move out of the private rented rector and put down roots, I would like to see new “Rent to Own” homes where every monthly rent payment goes towards owning a house outright.
Tackle homelessness head on
The single biggest cause of homelessness in England is the loss of an assured shorthold tenancy, which usually lasts 6 to 12 months. England must follow Scotland’s lead by promoting longer tenancies and increasing security for private renters. Furthermore, the government must reintroduce housing benefits for 18-21 year olds to provide a vital safety net and prevent more young people falling into homelessness.
End “Buy to Leave Empty” practices
To address inequalities in access to housing fierce taxes are needed on the overseas purchase of UK property that is bought to be left empty and council tax on second homes should be doubled. The aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy has highlighted the injustice of vulnerable families left homeless and unable to find affordable homes locally, while surrounding investment properties lie empty. This is entirely unacceptable, given the current housing crisis all homes should be built for living in.
* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, and is on the Brexit Select Committee.
Yes Wera, house the homeless, also good programme getting people off drugs.
Good mental care, there are more young people struggling with anxiety and depression, believe it or not complete breakdowns. Anorexia, and self harming.
Society has lost its way in some respects.
The NHS is another. The vast salary of the head of the university, everyone is talking about that subject.
Making Bath a place for all, not just the tourist or students.
The party must really specify and flesh out what Vince means by overseas purchasers being hit with “fierce taxes” – must not deter proper investors that develop and then (within a reasonable frame of time) sell property off for profit. Boris Johnson suggested something eerily similar about taxing overseas purchasers recently and there is a real risk the party will look like it is engaging in the same boneheaded foreigner-bashing.
Secondly, the 2015 and 2017 Manifesto called for councils to be allowed to double council tax on second homes -where and when they deemed it appropriate-. are you now suggesting that 200% council tax on second homes should be blanket enforced regardless, or what do you mean by “should”?
I agree, there homes used only at weekends as holiday and then nights. The hen nights have caused issues. It seems awful to know, that there are so many in Bath very desperate for home and being forced to look elsewhere. You begin to lose the community and it becomes a sleeper city.
The 2011 census showed that about 1.5 million people had a second address in England and Wales that they use for 30 or more days per year. However, of these only 11% (165,000) were classed as holiday homes, so even if everyone one of these ceased to be used as a holiday home the impact on housing availability would be pretty minor once an initial surge was over – given the fact that the UK needs to build at least 250,000 properties a year for the next decade and beyond. It may be that in certain parts of the country there is a higher concentration of holiday homes and therefore higher council tax might have greater short term impact. However, even here the opportunities for avoidance are significant. As we know from our experience of the poll tax establishing residency at a property is quite difficult for local authorities to do, and the higher the council tax the more incentive there will be for people to exploit this fact. When it comes to tax and housing I’m afraid that contrary to its claims to believe in evidence based policy development, the Party is as guilty as others of resorting to populism to garner electoral support.
The reason why property prices are high in Bath is because of planning constraints on building in the surrounding area. Even with the investment programme now proposed by the Party unless much more land is made available on which to build property prices in Bath will remain high and beyond the reach of many young people. The Party cannot have its cake and eat it.