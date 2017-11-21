Brexit and Democracy or What is the Will of the People?

There is just one great argument left for Brexit. We voted for it, and the government is delivering the will of the people.

I hear this argument over and over again in parliament. It even comes from the awkward squad on the Tory benches like Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve, or from Labour front bench MPs like Keir Starmer or Emily Thornberry. All of them are saying, in their own words, Brexit means Brexit. They want their version of Brexit of course, but the destination is fixed.



They have a point. 33 million people voted in the 2016 referendum and parliament doesn’t feel that it can ignore that. I agree. The 2017 General Election provided no mandate for overturning the referendum result. It is obvious really that 650 MPs cannot overrule a decision taken by 33 million people.

The flaw in the argument is that people change their minds – and in either direction. There are some people who voted remain whose feel that a democratic decision has been taken and government should get on with it. There are others who voted leave who fear they are going to be let down by politicians who have used them for their own ends. The Will of the People is a mixed bag. This government is legislating for a Brexit in the name of the people. Their problem is that they might find themselves pressing ahead without the peoples’ consent.

The democratic argument is that, once the facts are known, the people must decide YES or NO to the deal. Democracy is very deeply hard wired into British people. It is most acutely felt by those who are marginalised and excluded from influencing government. Democracy is their protection, it is the only way they influence government. It has been rightly said that Britain has a parliamentary democracy, and referenda sit uneasily within this process. But once the referendum genie is out of the bottle, parliament cannot put it back. Only the people can update the 2016 decision.

Imagine one year from now and the mood in the country has shifted. There is a good chance of that. If the democratic argument can take hold, a weak government could find it very difficult to impose their Brexit without a new democratic mandate.

We are the only party with Democrat in our name. Our membership, people say, is now larger than the Conservative party. Our passion and our commitment cannot be faulted. We know the arguments that Brexit is bad for jobs, the NHS and for peace. If we add to these arguments with a call to empower the people, then we can win this Brexit battle.

I’ve been campaigning in Bath for the last 18 months. We are now taking the campaign into leave areas, and the response is just as good as in Bath. But the arguments are different. We are emphasising that democracy means they, the people, must decide on the deal. People who are disenchanted with politicians feel increasingly that they will be once again let down by them. The Brexit they were promised is not going to happen. Now is our opportunity to take our message out of our comfort zone. Liberal Democrats have championed local democracy for decades. We can champion national democracy too, with this message we can cut across all sorts of party allegiances and give ourselves new heart to win again where we won before.

* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, and is on the Brexit Select Committee.