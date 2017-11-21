New issue of Liberator out

Issue 387 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers.

Find out with our two free articles from this issue why Paul Hindley thinks the Lib Dems have chosen irrelevance over outspokenness despite being on only 7.4% of the vote, and Tony Greaves’ explanation of why Liberalism needs its capital L.

Also in this issue:

Peter Harvey gives a resident’s take on why the move for Catalan independence is an elite defending itself.

Claire Tyler looks at how to turn round the inequality that led to the Brexit vote.

Peter Black explains what’s gone wrong in Wales after the recent election disaster.

Dee Doocey on the need for the party to speak clearly to the people.

Michael Meadowcroft says Tim Farron need never have impaled himself on his religious views had he thought about how the state and religion interact.

Hugh Annand and Clive Sneddon argue for new approaches by the EU that might still ward off Brexit

Elizabeth McWilliams discusses why the Social Liberal Forum lost its way, and what it could become.

Jonathan Hunt calls for a Lib Dem emphasis on redistributing wealth, power and responsibilities

Simon Banks defends the concept of the local party in a more mobile age.

David Thorpe looks at what to do about corporation tax.

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

