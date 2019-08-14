Johnson or Corbyn, who is the biggest danger?

The General Election we will be facing in the Autumn will be vital for the future of the UK.
I know, this is said every time we elect a Westminster Parliament but this time, it really is true.
Stopping a majority right wing Tory party under Boris Johnson (and his extremist backers) is paramount to prevent the UK being dragged out of the EU with no deal and then left to the tender mercy of the vulture capitalists already circling to feast on its carcass, is a priority above all other considerations. Not only is this a threat to our economy but to every part of the way we live in the UK.
The Tories will continue to play down the very real dangers of Brexit and play up the potential threat of a Labour government, hoping to frighten people with the idea of a Venezuela or Cuban type “socialist” regime under Corbyn.
Whilst I disagree with much of what Corbyn (and the narrow clique running the Labour Party) stand for, there is little chance of a majority Labour Government at this election. In addition, many Labour MPs, even after the cull Momentum are trying to impose on those MPs who are not “true believers”, also do not support Corbyn so would block his more extreme ideas.
So, what options are we left with to block Johnson? Our best hope is that the Liberal Democrats & Greens, working together alongside others in a Unite To Remain Alliance can win enough seats to hold the balance of power, possible even be in power with the moderate parts of both the Labour & Tory parties, in the Commons to block Brexit and hold a People’s Vote on Remain / Leave as we now know the facts of what leaving the EU means.
To achieve this, Lib Dems must be willing to work with others, we must be willing to stand down candidates if need and support other “Unite to Remain” Candidates (yes even those whom we have fought bitterly with over the years) in our Constituencies. Further, if needed, we must be willing to enter into an agreement with Labour, even under Corbyn, to achieve these ends.
I know this is hard to swallow and will stick in the craw of many Lib Dems. Indeed, I myself have argued against pacts with other parties before as It will lose us Short Money & broadcast time.
However, under our crazy, antiquated, “Winner Takes All” voting system, we have no choice unless we are willing to allow Johnson (who is a bigger threat to the United Kingdom than Corbyn) & his backers to destroy the country we love.
* Leon Duveen is a Liberal Democrat activist in Worksop, Nottinghamshire
”
Whilst I disagree with much of what Corbyn (and the narrow clique running the Labour Party) stand for, there is little chance of a majority Labour Government at this election. In addition, many Labour MPs, even after the cull Momentum are trying to impose on those MPs who are not “true believers”, also do not support Corbyn so would block his more extreme ideas.”
This is dangerous wishful thinking.
Labour MPs are tribal to the core and when push comes to shove will obey the whip.
Spot on, Leon. It’s clear to me that Johnson is a much bigger threat to Liberal values and objectives than the allotmenteer jam making vegan from Islington.
However much one may question Corbyn’s positions it’s obvious that Johnson’s bull in a china shop nacissistic personal ambition is built on nothing but personal ambition. He will scruple at nothing and trample on anything or anybody to achieve his ends. Such a man is dangerous.
I know this is crying out against the wind, but any genuine settlement of the Brexit crisis is going to need both Labour and the Conservatives to sign up to it. If one side imposes it on the other it will likely be reversed by the other the next time they take power.
As to Corbyn and Johnson, I don’t think there is a great difference between them. Both are complex bundles of liberalism and authoritarianism rolled into avuncular cults of personality. Both have advisors (Milne and Cummings) who fit into the popular view of evil geniuses, but may just as easily be bunglers with no specific plan.
This is a no brainer, Corbyn is much less dangerous than Johnson, and unlike the latter may even care about the people of the country.
The problem is, in my experience if Liberal/libdemmery since college in the 80s, it’s much easier for liberals to get along with Tories than with labour, who are cliquish, chippy, clannish and – often – vile to have to deal with.
I think it is obvious that Johnson is a much bigger risk. When you look down the list of what Corbyn has said he will do, it is mostly good. A lot of free-market liberals will oppose the public ownership aspects of his agenda, but there are sound arguments both ways for that. Johnson is a far-right, unpredictable quantity who clearly favours leaving the EU with no-deal come what may. His position is insanity! Lib Dems need to get behind the latest Corbyn letter and sign up to a single issue government that brings the options back to the people. That is the only choice left in town. After that we can have a GE and get parliament back into work mode.
Rather that than accept this no-deal madness.