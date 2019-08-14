Johnson or Corbyn, who is the biggest danger?

The General Election we will be facing in the Autumn will be vital for the future of the UK.

I know, this is said every time we elect a Westminster Parliament but this time, it really is true.

Stopping a majority right wing Tory party under Boris Johnson (and his extremist backers) is paramount to prevent the UK being dragged out of the EU with no deal and then left to the tender mercy of the vulture capitalists already circling to feast on its carcass, is a priority above all other considerations. Not only is this a threat to our economy but to every part of the way we live in the UK.

The Tories will continue to play down the very real dangers of Brexit and play up the potential threat of a Labour government, hoping to frighten people with the idea of a Venezuela or Cuban type “socialist” regime under Corbyn.

Whilst I disagree with much of what Corbyn (and the narrow clique running the Labour Party) stand for, there is little chance of a majority Labour Government at this election. In addition, many Labour MPs, even after the cull Momentum are trying to impose on those MPs who are not “true believers”, also do not support Corbyn so would block his more extreme ideas.

So, what options are we left with to block Johnson? Our best hope is that the Liberal Democrats & Greens, working together alongside others in a Unite To Remain Alliance can win enough seats to hold the balance of power, possible even be in power with the moderate parts of both the Labour & Tory parties, in the Commons to block Brexit and hold a People’s Vote on Remain / Leave as we now know the facts of what leaving the EU means.

To achieve this, Lib Dems must be willing to work with others, we must be willing to stand down candidates if need and support other “Unite to Remain” Candidates (yes even those whom we have fought bitterly with over the years) in our Constituencies. Further, if needed, we must be willing to enter into an agreement with Labour, even under Corbyn, to achieve these ends.

I know this is hard to swallow and will stick in the craw of many Lib Dems. Indeed, I myself have argued against pacts with other parties before as It will lose us Short Money & broadcast time.

However, under our crazy, antiquated, “Winner Takes All” voting system, we have no choice unless we are willing to allow Johnson (who is a bigger threat to the United Kingdom than Corbyn) & his backers to destroy the country we love.

* Leon Duveen is a Liberal Democrat activist in Worksop, Nottinghamshire