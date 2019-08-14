Mary Reid

++ Breaking news: Sarah Wollaston joins the Lib Dems

By | Wed 14th August 2019 - 10:06 pm

Jo Swinson has just announced that Sarah Wollaston MP has joined the Liberal Democrats. In an email to members Jo says:

I am thrilled that Sarah has chosen to join the Liberal Democrats.

Sarah is a fierce campaigner who I have enjoyed working with in the campaign to stop Brexit and as one of the most respected Members of Parliament and brings real expertise to our team.

She is one of more than 30,000 members who have joined us since May, along with 10,000 new registered supporters in rejecting the politics of nationalism and populism, showing it is the Liberal Democrats who can deliver an alternative vision for our country.

Dr Sarah Wollaston is the MP for Totnes in Devon. She came to people’s attention as the winner of the first open primary for a Conservative PPC in 2009. Sarah worked as a GP until she was elected in 2010, and she retained her seat in 2015 and 2017.

In February she resigned from the Conservatives and joined The Independent Group/Change UK, but in June she left them to sit as an independent. However she continues to chair the Liaison Committee and the Health Select Committee.


Sarah has written a post to her constituents explaining the reasons for joining the party.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice.

  • Yeovil Yokel 14th Aug '19 - 10:10pm

    Great to have you on board, Sarah. Parliament is going to need wise and steady voices like yours in the months ahead.

  • Neil 14th Aug '19 - 10:30pm

    She is a read plus and much respected. Good news

  • Christian 14th Aug '19 - 10:30pm

    Sarah Wollaston is a perfect fit with the Lib Dem’s, glad to have her on board. Maybe Heidi Allen will be next?

  • Richard Underhill 14th Aug '19 - 10:32pm

    Excellent!
    I posted a welcome some weeks ago.
    What took you so long?

  • Richard O'Neill 14th Aug '19 - 10:35pm

    I really like Sarah Wollaston (and saw this one coming down the road). Really pleased to see her join the party.

    But I feel obliged to say what I always say when an MP changes party (in her case this is the 2nd time in several months) that a by-election needs to be held to consult the electors with this fresh information. I know she has in the past been an advocate of just such an action.

    Of course there may be an general election in a month or so, but equally we may not have one until 2022.

  • Chris Williams 14th Aug '19 - 10:37pm

    The Lib Dems will be calling a bi-election asap, I presume?

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 14th Aug '19 - 10:47pm

    Richard O’Neill and Chris Williams: If you read her website you will see that she is calling for a General Election, which rather trumps a by-election.

  • Paul Revell 14th Aug '19 - 10:52pm

    This is fantastic news, having someone with Sarah’s experience and knowledge as part of the team is a testament to the inroads our party is making and the ability of Jo to broaden the appeal of the Liberal Democrats as a home for those dissatisfied with the big two.

  • CJ WILLIAMS 14th Aug '19 - 10:56pm

    Mary Reid. Having just read Ms Wollaston’s Wikipedia page, I believe you may have a little trouble defending that position as when calling for defectors to submit themselves for re-election Ms Wollaston never mentioned ‘calling for a General Election’ as a reason not to hold one.

  • Mike Read 14th Aug '19 - 11:04pm

    Devon has a Lib Dem MP once again! Good news all round.

  • Richard O'Neill 14th Aug '19 - 11:04pm

    @Mary Reid

    It totally does trump it, and is what the country needs. But it isn’t in her power to deliver a general election in the next two months, which may well not happen. However she does have the power to call a by-election. A win in it, highly likely, would surely just boost the party further.

    Like I say, I’m a big fan of Sarah Wollaston. I’d just like this to become a convention for all MPs changing party. And she has shown support for such a view in the past.

  • frankie 14th Aug '19 - 11:05pm

    The rate this is going we will soon have more female than male MP’s. Well that would be a first for a party in Westminster (well one with more than one MP, I accept technically the Greens have won that title).

  • John Mc 14th Aug '19 - 11:07pm

    Hugely welcome news, am sure this is a natural fit and together we can see Sarah through the next election to retain her seat and keel her expertise in parliament

