Don’t Despair!

To begin with a conclusion:

There is a final thought for collective reflection, reiterating a point made earlier. Conservative governments, and some previous Labour governments, have used the power of the state to control people’s lives – treating lower-income individuals and families as supplicants to be reformed or ‘sanctioned’. A progressive government should use the power of the state to empower people, to have agency and greater security and control over their own lives and an ability to forge communities of their own volition. A basic income would help in doing just that.

That is the conclusion to a very recent report by Professor Guy Standing, of the Progressive Economic Forum, a foremost exponent and proponent of the idea of Universal Basic Income. And surely it exactly expresses what Lib Dems would wish to achieve somehow? THIS is how. And we should do it – and get on with it before we are left behind.

The Report (for Labour’s Shadow Chancellor) is very readable, and not at all clogged with percentages. It would be “transformative” – and that transformation would be more Liberal than socialist, I consider. I believe it could be implemented progressively in five years.

That brings me to Discussion Paper 136 for the imminent Autumn Conference, entitled A Fairer Share for All. It is reasonable to complain that Universal Basic Income is dismissed in four or six sentences, as follows:

2.3 Piloting a secure income guarantee 2.3.1 There remains a great deal of interest in Universal Basic Income (UBI): the Green Party are fully committed to this idea and Labour are – at this stage – backing pilots. When the Party last considered this issue, we argued that a UBI – i.e. a flat rate sum that is paid to everyone in the country – would not achieve the aims of providing sufficient support for everyone. We remain in broad agreement with this conclusion: the level of support for the poorest is what matters most, rather than the way in which this is means-tested; and the levels of tax rises required to give generous cash benefits to working-age adults on high as well as low incomes is unrealistic. UBI pilots have not shown evidence of coping with the huge variation in housing costs across the country and have been poorly suited to properly supporting disabled people.

2.3.2 However, there is a case for a guaranteed minimum income pilot scheme. To run alongside universal access to basic services (as outlined in §3) and the replacement of the sanctions scheme, we would introduce a pilot scheme that involve an unconditional payment of the standard Universal Credit allowance (currently £319 per month for a single adult over 24).

I would question the possibility of a ‘pilot scheme’, since the essence of UBI is on the tin. And 2.3.1 has surely completely missed the central point, that the BI is U, which means NOT means-tested: but it pays appropriate Income Tax. And of course income tax is the key: the redistribution of income thereby is the levelling all profess to desire (as, of course, it is now, but insufficiently) .

So Paper 136 seems to me a pretty limp and timorous approach of which we cannot be proud – especially when set beside Guy Standing’s Report for Labour, introduced above. We must do better.

Why must we do better? This brings me to the piece by Will Hutton in the Observer/Guardian on 11th August.

Will Hutton’s op-ed begins: “There are reasons to be cheerful: Don’t despair. We may be living through an attempted right wing revolution, but its foundations are rotten.” He discusses the current dire straits of Johnson’s UK and Trump’s USA, as “the extreme culmination of what Reagan and Thatcher began 40 years ago” [which is] today’s “menacing right wing ideologies”; and he foretells that “suddenly the British constitution, the long sleeper of British politics, will become the new political battleground.”.

He also draws attention to the special concerns of the young, about the environment, the climate, and ‘disfiguring’ inequalities. He concludes with a call to the colours:

So don’t despair. The no-deal Brexiters do not have the force behind them, any more than does Trump. They are losers, on the wrong side of history. Better people will enter politics. Old parties will be rejuvenated: new ones take life. There will be a counter-revolution – it’s already in the making.

I believe UBI will be part of that counter-revolution, and that the Lib Dems should be at the front, not panting along behind other parties. The Greens, I believe, do not yet understand UBI, but do have the gumption and the guts to support it. Please read Guy Standing’s report. Then let’s all get ‘rejuvenated’!

* Roger Lake is a retired academic who voted Liberal in 1959, and every General Election since, with a fair mileage leafletting this Spring.