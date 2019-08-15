WATCH: Jo Swinson’s keynote speech on how MPs can stop Boris

Stopping Boris Johnson inflicting a disastrous no deal Brexit on the country was the focus of Jo Swinson’s first big keynote speech since becoming Lib Dem leader.
She talked about two possible things that MPs could do to prevent us falling over the abyss.
Her preferred option would be for them to pass legislation requesting an extension to Article 50 and going for a People’s Vote.
Alternatively, Lib Dems would support a vote of no confidence called by Labour, and would look to support an emergency government which would stop no deal. She said that there is no way that the Commons would back Jeremy Corbyn to be PM and said that an emergency government should be led by someone who commanded the respect of both sides of the House – someone like Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman. She called on MPs to stand up and be counted and do everything possible to stop no deal.
She made clear that the Lib Dems wanted to stop Brexit completely – the best deal for peace, prosperity and security was what we already have in the EU.
It was a confident speech for Jo. She is such a contrast to the arrogant bluster of the Prime Minister and the tired, unconvincing interventions of Jeremy Corbyn. She comes across as grown-up, engaging, collaborative and wise. And she takes her #joinJo slogan from her leadership campaign and turns it into a national call to get behind her.
Watch Jo’s whole speech here:
After her speech, Jo said:
People are fed up of seeing politicians arguing for things that put their party’s interest above the country. Today I have set out a way forward that will stop us crashing out of Europe with no-deal as Boris Johnson is threatening us with. He has no mandate for it, no public support and Parliament will not allow him to push it forward.
“Liberal Democrats are the strongest remain party and we are fighting to stop Brexit. We will not stand back and allow the threat of a no-deal Brexit to continue to damage our economy and risk people’s futures. That is why I have made several suggestions of a way forward – from amending legislation that already exists, to new laws, or an emergency government which is led by the two most experienced MPs in the House of Commons.
“I will continue to talk to, and work with, MPs across all parties and none to stop Brexit.”
Jo and her childish games are going to be directly responsible for Brexit.
Tory rebels are meeting Corbyn, understanding the reality of this situation, and she’s messing around playing games.
Note that her speech starts 10 minutes in
Grown up and engaging? She called Jeremy Corbyn’s quite reasonable proposal to stop a no-deal Brexit nonsense.
She comes across as tribal, uncompromising and inconsistant given she said the following about Tom Watson two days ago: “Tom and I have disagreed on a lot of things over the years but on Brexit, we’re united. Working with other parties is the only way to stop Boris, and stop Brexit”.
Her main priority seems to be more about stopping a temporary Corbyn-led initiative, than stopping Brexit?
At least she’ll have plenty of time on her hands to ponder her choices in an independent Scotland.
Swinson tries to present the rebel Tories as an excuse for calling the Corbyn plan “nonsense”, but Grieve has shown that up as purely destructive posturing, by himself agreeing to talk to Corbyn. Not a good start for Swinson.
A better response to Corbyn would have been “Thank you for proposing a constructive plan, which might help us find a basis for an emergency government that will remove the appalling threat of No Deal Brexit. However, given that you propose a very short-term caretaker government, which would have only one key task to undertake, why do you suppose that you are the only person who could lead such a government? Why can you not agree to support someone else, who would command wider confidence amongst all parties, to lead the emergency government, and to achieve aims which we all share?”
The reality is that Corbyn, as the “slowest ship in the convoy”, MUST largely “set the pace”. Nothing else is practicable.
That does not mean that Corbyn can get away with total intransigence. There comes a point when that would look sufficiently ridiculous to demonstrate to the public that, if No Deal Brexit is not stopped, Corbyn deserves a big share of the blame.
Corbyn might, for example, be persuaded to let someone like Harriet Harman lead the emergency government, provided that its programme (an extension and then an election) was determined by Labour and seen to be determined by Labour. Or, possibly Corbyn might be persuaded to allow a multi-party group to set out the emergency government programme, provided that he became the emergency PM. It could be put to him that, if he was unwilling to concede either of these approaches, his intransigence could be vilified and indeed his Labour leadership role placed at immediate risk.
Sadly, the Lib Dems don’t yet seem to be capable of boxing that clever. Let’s hope Dominic Grieve can do better.
Is Jo Swinson a Dominic Cummings sleeper agent? If you can’t join the SNP, Plaid, and the Greens in supporting Corbyn to stop no deal and hold a second referendum then you will go down in history as the co-authors, together with Johnson and the ERG, of a no deal Brexit.
Theres an interesting piece in The New Statesman by Stephen Bush on this. The Title is – ”
Corbyns Letter turns the Tables on Swinson.” Labour still see Us as the Main Enemy, they are still playing games.
The point is that we no longer have Time to keep trying things that we know will probably Fail. We aren’t the problem here, the problem is that enough Tory Rebels won’t Vote for Corbyn as PM, however Temporarary he is supposed to be. The response from some Tory MPs that they are willing to talk to Corbyn tells us nothing, everyone is talking to everyone else.
No Labour Leader could be Neutral in a Government formed to call an Election but Corbyn is a divisive figure on top of that. Half his own Voters dont want him as PM.
Jo is one of our biggest assets, She is popular among the minority who have heard of her, we need to make sure that more Voters know who she is.
I support no party but I follow the Brexit story and see the dangers.
Jo Swinson is playing petty party politics of the worst kind. She says she will do anything to stop No Deal and will work with all parties. But singles out one person that she cannot work with that would prevent cooperation. What a piece of work.
Normally, would not want to see Labour anywhere near power but given that they can be taken down with a confidence vote at any time, thus forcing them to stick to dealing with Brexit and nothing else, then the compromise would be to have a referendum followed by a GE, the former can probably be done in 3-4 months if there is a will. Alternatively, the LibDems can support Boris if he agrees to a referendum (unlikely) followed by a GE. Aiming to destroy the Conservative party will result in the Brexit Party coming to the fore, so careful what you wish for.
Imagine how much the pressure on Swinson and co will intensify if the EU endorses Corbyn’s proposal?
Surely she can both ‘dislike the man while supporting the plan’ ?
It was Clegg who said to opponents of AV (those holding out for LD preferred STV PR) and to opponents of half-baked Lords reform, “Don’t make perfect the enemy of good’.
That’s exactly what Jo is doing here, by being unwilling to compromise, brittle. Does she realise the seriousness of the situation?
I think Jo Swinson has boxed herself badly into a corner here. The longer talks go on between Grieve and Co and Labour the worse it is going to look for her and the party. Changing position and agreeing to talk to Corbyn will look bad, but it will also look worse the longer it takes to get to the point of changing position.
If Grieve and Co can’t come to an understanding with Labour there’s some recovery. If they do, then that’s going to look as if the Lib Dems are risking no deal because they’re concerned that rather than prove himself incompetent as a caretaker PM, Corbyn might actually be up to the job, and that the Lib Dems are willing to risk no deal than allow for a Labour advantage in the inevitable autumn General Election.
Whilst much of this was a good speech Jo needs to be more realistic about Corbyn. This is not the time to lay down red lines. If the only way to get what Lib Dems and others want is to accept Corbyn as temporary PM then we will have to accept that, or go down as causing No Deal Brexit. We must ensure that he acts as a temporary PM with one objective. The cabinet must not be packed out with his cronies, he does not chose the cabinet, representatives of the Remain groups do that. His position as PM must be time limited.
Come on Jo, you have made a good start, don’t wreck it. You are prepared to do anything to stop Brexit (your words) and if the only option is Corbyn as temporary PM you must help to make that work.
Jo has called this absolutely right: there is no way MPs will support Corbyn as PM (not even all Labour MPs, let alone a majority of the HoC). Her call for a respected (and necessarily short-term) alternative candidate like Clarke or Harman is far more realistic.
Jo Swinson has ‘painted herself into a corner’ by her kneejerk resjection of Corbyn’s offer of talks.
Maybe too few Tories will agree to even speak to Corbyn but then the blame for a ‘no-deal Brexit’ will lie with them.
This issue is above party politics and Corbyn, as leader of a party with 247 seats, is the obvious choice; how would this party feel if the roles were reversed and Labour refused to talk to Swinson (actually we do know from comments on another thread).
Sadly, politicians, of any stripe. rarely admit they were wrong; I just hope Jo is ‘big enough’ to reconsider.
The Corbyn as PM thing is an utter red herring. All the unity movement needs to exist for is:
(i) win VONC
(ii) seek extension from the EU
(iii) win vote to hold GE (or collapse itself to force one)
Assuming they reach out to the EU now, you need what, a month to achieve that? Probably less if you can get the EU to call an emergency summit?
You don’t even need to form a cabinet, do you? Just do what you’d do if Parliament was prorogued and maintain the status quo. No new policy decisions need to be made. Let the Civil Service keep things ticking over. These are all the conditions Swinson should be setting. Play the ball, not the man.
If you can’t support a handcuffed Corbyn if it’s the only way to stop No Deal, you don’t really want to stop No Deal.