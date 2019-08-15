WATCH: Jo Swinson’s keynote speech on how MPs can stop Boris

Stopping Boris Johnson inflicting a disastrous no deal Brexit on the country was the focus of Jo Swinson’s first big keynote speech since becoming Lib Dem leader.

She talked about two possible things that MPs could do to prevent us falling over the abyss.

Her preferred option would be for them to pass legislation requesting an extension to Article 50 and going for a People’s Vote.

Alternatively, Lib Dems would support a vote of no confidence called by Labour, and would look to support an emergency government which would stop no deal. She said that there is no way that the Commons would back Jeremy Corbyn to be PM and said that an emergency government should be led by someone who commanded the respect of both sides of the House – someone like Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman. She called on MPs to stand up and be counted and do everything possible to stop no deal.

She made clear that the Lib Dems wanted to stop Brexit completely – the best deal for peace, prosperity and security was what we already have in the EU.

It was a confident speech for Jo. She is such a contrast to the arrogant bluster of the Prime Minister and the tired, unconvincing interventions of Jeremy Corbyn. She comes across as grown-up, engaging, collaborative and wise. And she takes her #joinJo slogan from her leadership campaign and turns it into a national call to get behind her.

Watch Jo’s whole speech here:

After her speech, Jo said:

People are fed up of seeing politicians arguing for things that put their party’s interest above the country. Today I have set out a way forward that will stop us crashing out of Europe with no-deal as Boris Johnson is threatening us with. He has no mandate for it, no public support and Parliament will not allow him to push it forward. “Liberal Democrats are the strongest remain party and we are fighting to stop Brexit. We will not stand back and allow the threat of a no-deal Brexit to continue to damage our economy and risk people’s futures. That is why I have made several suggestions of a way forward – from amending legislation that already exists, to new laws, or an emergency government which is led by the two most experienced MPs in the House of Commons. “I will continue to talk to, and work with, MPs across all parties and none to stop Brexit.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings