Join the Lib Dems and help choose the next leader

Last night, people were joining the Liberal Democrats at the rate of one every five seconds as our Head of Membership, Greg Foster, said on Twitter.

Since @vincecable fired the starting pistol on the Leadership Election 2 hours ago, more than 1,000 people have joined @LibDems It’s about one member every five seconds! Join them here and get your vote: https://t.co/sDiJ5rZjNM #libdemfightback #LibDemSurge — Greg Foster 🔶 (@LibFozzy) May 24, 2019

If you join by 7th June, you’ll get a vote in the leadership election, set to be between Jo Swinson and Ed Davey. So if you like the exuberant Stop Brexit campaign you’ve seen in the last few weeks and want to have a say in the future direction of the party, sign up here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings