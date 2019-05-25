How Liberal Democrat Voice will deal with the leadership election

After Vince formally kicked off the leadership contest yesterday, announcing that we’d have a new leader by July 23rd. The likely candidates are Jo Swinson and Ed Davey, although neither has, at the time of writing, announced.

They will have to get on with it as the first hustings take place on Friday 31st May in London. In total the candidates will be attending at least ten meetings organised by the party. You can see a full list here.

I’m looking forward to an interesting and friendly leadership campaign which will be about how to consolidate our excellent results in the local elections and to build on the profile we had during the European elections.

This will all be very different from the really tough contest between Tim Farron and Norman Lamb in 2015. During that contest, we were still going through all the stages of grief after the disaster of the General Election and it was at times a bit fractious and horrible. Now, we have a much more optimistic outlook and we have to work out who will best help us make the most of it.

As individuals, the LDV team will be backing the candidate of their choice, publicly or otherwise away from the site. However, the site itself will be, as always in these things, resolutely neutral. We’ll want to question the candidates and allow them space to each explain their ideas. If you have any thoughts about how you would like to see us do that, please put them in the comments.

We want to do our bit to contribute to a debate about the future of the party and look at each candidate’s proposals for how we continue our climb up the mountain.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings