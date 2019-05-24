Mark Valladares

24 May 2019 – today’s (other) press release

By | Fri 24th May 2019 - 11:28 pm

Swinson demands Electoral Commission investigate EU election debacle

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has written to the Electoral Commission demanding an investigation after countless EU citizens were unable to vote in the Euro elections this week.

In a letter to Sir John Holmes, Chair of the Electoral Commission, the Liberal Democrat MP said “it is an outrage that so many people were denied the right to vote in yesterday’s European elections.”

She added: “Not only were European citizens turned away at polling stations, but many UK citizens abroad were also disenfranchised due to breakdowns in the postal ballot system.”

The Liberal Democrats have also confirmed that on polling day significant numbers of people called and emailed Liberal Democrat HQ saying they had been unable to vote despite having registered in time.

In demanding an urgent investigation by the Electoral Commission, Jo Swinson said: “There must be an immediate inquiry to understand what went wrong and a review of the current process to ensure it never happens again. In the UK, in 2019, no one should be denied their right to vote.”

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Simon Pike 25th May '19 - 8:00am

    The Electoral Commission and local returning officers had two months to prepare for these elections – on March 21st, the default legal position became that UK would remain in the EU until October 31st.

    The legal obligations of EU Member States for electoral registration of citizens of other EU Member States is defined in Council Directive 93/109/EC. It is clear that for the election on 23rd May, these obligations were not fulfilled:

    Article 9
    1. Member States shall take the necessary measures to enable a Community voter who has expressed the wish for such to be entered on the electoral roll sufficiently in advance of polling day.

    Article 12
    The Member State of residence shall inform Community voters and Community nationals entitled to stand as candidates in good time and in an appropriate manner of the conditions and detailed arrangements for the exercise of the right to vote and to stand as a candidate in elections in that State.

  • Mick Taylor 25th May '19 - 8:52am

    Should the counting be put on hold until EU citizens registered to vote get the opportunity to do so?

  • Richard Underhill 25th May '19 - 9:16am

    They should be allowed to vote, despite the delay, nothing less will do.
    A count of the number of people denied their right to vote does not provide a count of HOW they voted.
    The failing councils should be named and fined.
    Remember the 2010 general election, people were queuing up to vote in Sheffield Hallam.
    The damage then was only to Nick Clegg’s majority, notices were posted at polling stations about a change in the rules and were generally seen as fair for future elections.

  • frankie 25th May '19 - 9:56am

    This has “lessons will be learned” written all over it, which means nothing will change and no one will be held to account. Truely we are turning into a Banana Monarchy; still as long as the bananas are bent the reactionaries will be happy.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 25th May - 4:02pm
    Joseph, It is very unusual for you to criticise party policy. I really thought we both agreed with it. The Bank of England guess-ament for...
  • User AvatarGreg Foster 25th May - 3:59pm
    We haven’t yet published all of the hustings folks, there are more to come.
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 25th May - 3:50pm
    Dennis, you are right, opinion polls had shown a decline between 2005 and 2008, but whether that was due to the undermining of Charles Kennedy...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 25th May - 3:48pm
    Surely the leadership campaign should be used to establish LD priorities for going forward and then to elect the leader most suitable to carry them...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 25th May - 3:46pm
    While our next Leader does need to be able to attack they need to stay Liberals while they do it, to disagree without putting the...
  • User Avatardavid webberley 25th May - 3:35pm
    I know that the hustings have to fit around parliamentary diaries, other commitments as well as venue availability, But like Jill says above, there isn't...