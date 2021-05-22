Join the Sarahphone today!

Having spent most of my Saturdays this year hosting maraphones and making a lot of calls to voters, I might have reasonably expected a few weeks off.

However, the Chesham and Amersham by-election is well and truly upon us. The writ was only moved a week ago on Wednesday but already the postal votes are about to go out.

Every election these days has two polling days – when the postal votes land and on the actual day when people go to the polling station. And with more people choosing to vote by post in these Covid times, postal vote polling day is more important than ever. That is why Lib Dem MPs have been heading there this week:

Great to be joined today by not one…but two @LibDems MPs! Thank you @amcarmichaelMP and @LaylaMoran for joining me on the doors. We are getting a fantastic response! Join us this weekend: https://t.co/5vxHS8qwX8 pic.twitter.com/GaWwMUg8XG — Sarah Green (@SarahGreenLD) May 20, 2021

Great day in beautiful Chesham & Amersham. I've known our candidate, Sarah Green, for nearly 20 years. She'll be a fantastic local MP. #GameOn pic.twitter.com/wQttPygXos — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) May 13, 2021

Christine Jardine and Daisy Cooper have also been there in the past few days.

So it stands to reason that we need to speak to as many of these postal voters as possible before they pick up that envelope from their doormats.

If you live within travelling distance of the constituency, you can go there. There are campaign offices in both Chesham Amersham. The team would like you to RSVP if possible because it helps them plan the campaigning activities in the most Covid safe way.

Those of us further away can join the daily maraphones. These will no doubt have a stream of party VIPs popping in. Ming Campbell and Kate Parminter are on duty for the first session this morning.

We made some real progress in the local elections in the constituency – a spectacular result gaining control of Amersham Town Council in particular so there’s every chance we can build on that.

Back in the 90s when we were lower in the national opinion polls than we are now, a string of by-election wins and strong second places propelled us forward and laid the ground work for our huge move forward when we eventually got rid of the Tories in 1997.

Let’s all get behind our fantastic candidate Sarah Green between now and 17th June. Let’s pick up the phone or go knock some doors to make sure that most of those votes being cast over the next few days are for Sarah.

Sarah has the energy and spirit to be a fantastic champion for the area. I’ve worked with her and she is a brilliant team leader who gets stuff done. Read more here:

Sarah Green is an independently-minded campaigner and entrepreneur determined to get things done for our local community. Sarah has a strong track record as an effective campaigner on the issues that matter – whether that is helping individuals facing injustice or launching national campaigns to protect women from domestic violence. Sarah set up and runs her own business, which provides training and helps companies and individuals make their voices heard more effectively. She has the skills and experience needed to be the next MP for Chesham and Amersham. Sarah Green has also set out her priorities for Chesham and Amersham. As our next MP Sarah will prioritise: making sure small and medium sized businesses are supported to recover from the pandemic;

from the pandemic; fighting to protect our environment and green spaces for future generations;

for future generations; getting more support for our local public services.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings