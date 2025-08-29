Caron Lindsay

Joint Young Liberals and Lib Dem Friends of Palestine statement on Gaza

By | Fri 29th August 2025 - 10:25 am

The Young Liberals and Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine released this statement following a debate on Gaza at the Young Liberals’ Conference last week.

Young Liberals set new a party precedent by calling out “Genocidal” Israeli activity in Gaza, and urge the UK government to take urgent steps to promote a just and lasting resolution.

Cambridge, 22nd August 2025 – At their Summer Conference 2025, the Young Liberals overwhelmingly passed a motion calling on the UK government to take urgent and concrete steps to confront Israel’s genocide in Gaza, end the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, and support a just, secure and liberal future for both states. 

The motion highlights the immense suffering caused by Israel’s military assault on Gaza and deliberate blockade of humanitarian aid to the Strip. It notes the International Court of Justice’s January 2024 ruling that there are plausible grounds to believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, condemns its refusal to comply with the binding measures ordered by the Court, and affirms that it is now right to plainly describe Israel’s actions as genocidal. The motion has fired a starting gun on a new conversation within the party regarding the use of the term genocide, only weeks before the national Annual Conference takes places in Bournemouth.

The motion warns that the failure to justly resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict has eroded democracy and civil society on both sides, leaving Palestinians and Israeli civilians trapped in cycles of violence and insecurity, and affirms that only a negotiated political settlement can deliver a just and lasting peace that respects the right to dignity, freedom and security for both peoples. 

The Young Liberals urged the UK Government to uphold international law and end its complicity by:

  • suspending all military and security cooperation with Israel;
  • banning all trade with illegal settlements;
  • prosecuting British citizens credibly accused of committing war crimes in Gaza; and
  • launching a public inquiry into UK involvement in the conflict.

The motion further calls for:

    • targeted sanctions against Israeli officials complicit in unlawful acts;
    • suspension of the UK-Israel trade and partnership agreement;
    • urgent steps to promote a permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid access; and
  • a durable political settlement rooted in peace, justice and democracy.

In his speech to summate the motion, Rowan Fitton, Young Liberals Co-International Officer, said:

It is not enough to only recognise the state of Palestine as a member of the international community. Whilst a welcome and necessary step, the UK must also take concrete steps to support the long process of reconciliation [between Israelis and Palestinians], invest in the fair and Palestinian-led rebuilding of Gaza, and account for the role played by the UK.

Anne-Marie Simpson, Chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine, said:

We warmly welcome this motion, which rightly condemns Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza and decades-long suppression of the right of the Palestinian people to peace, dignity, justice, and self-determination. 

For too long our government has paid lip service to international law while supplying arms, military support, and diplomatic cover to a state committing some of the worst crimes known to humanity. The UK must stop enabling Israel’s atrocities and end its complicity once and for all.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

